The Last Road to the Sea

Further ahead stand the striking remains of St Antony’s Church. A wooden boardwalk leads across the sand to the structure, where coral-red stones, weathered arches and the faint outline of the altar remain visible. Behind it lie scattered fragments of homes and temples—a façade here, a carved spire there. Near one temple ruin, delicate parakeet motifs still decorate the walls, and inside, a deity continues to receive quiet offerings. Life thrives along the shore. Fishermen cast their nets into the surf, while egrets and herons patrol the shallow waters. Small stalls sell shell crafts along the sandy road. At the very edge stands a pillar bearing the national emblem — beyond it, only the vast sweep of the ocean.

Arrive early and the sunrise spills gold across the water, lighting up the empty streets where peacocks now wander freely. On the return journey, a stop at the Kothandaramar Temple adds another layer to the landscape. The temple is believed to mark the site where Lord Rama crowned Vibhishana, Ravana’s brother, after the battle in Lanka. Nearby lies Jada Theertham, a quiet pond beside an ancient Shiva temple where locals say Rama washed his matted hair after the war. Together, the sea, myth and ruins give Dhanushkodi a rare atmosphere—stark, sacred and strangely beautiful at the very edge of the country.