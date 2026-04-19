The God of All Things

I first heard of Umang Lai from my grandfather, who worked briefly in the Northeast in the 1950s. Posted in Kolkata, he would stand beneath the iron vault of Howrah railway station and speak of survey lines pushing toward hills that had not yet agreed to steel. Back then, there was no railway in Manipur, and both Umang Lai and its festive spirit lay far from any tourist’s imagination.

When I finally stood inside an Umang Lai grove, I understood his fascination with the Lai Haraoba festival. Lai Haraoba—literally “the pleasing of the gods”—is a vibrant, ancient, and essential festival of the Meitei community in Manipur.

I came from Chennai with digital tickets and a backpack, retracing my grandfather’s arc in reverse. From Guwahati, I boarded a train toward Jiribam, travelling along the partially operational Jiribam–Imphal railway line up to Khongsang. Though steel has now entered hills he once mapped in pencil, the line still ends at Khongsang. The final stretch to Imphal must be completed by road.