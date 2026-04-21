Gen Z drives surge in travel demand, boosting Asia destinations: Airbnb

Gen Z travellers are driving a sharp rise in travel demand, with destinations across Asia seeing notable growth in interest among Indian users, according to new data from Airbnb.

The company reported that Gen Z accounted for more than 40% of summer travel searches this year, making them the fastest-growing traveller segment, expanding at an annual rate of around 60%. Their preferences are increasingly shaping travel trends, with a strong focus on experiences such as concerts, festivals, cultural activities and food exploration.

Asian destinations, particularly in Japan, South Korea and Southeast Asia, are witnessing a surge in popularity. Osaka recorded an increase of over 85% in searches, while Tokyo saw growth exceeding 90%. Busan emerged as one of the fastest-rising destinations, with search interest among Indian travellers climbing by more than 95%.

This shift reflects broader changes in traveller behaviour, influenced by pop culture, culinary interests and improved connectivity.

Amanpreet Singh Bajaj, Airbnb’s Country Head for India and Southeast Asia, noted that Asia offers a balance of cultural familiarity and novelty for Indian travellers. He added that better connectivity and the appeal of short, meaningful trips—especially over long weekends—are contributing to the region’s growing popularity. Bajaj also observed that travellers are increasingly moving beyond conventional destinations, seeking more personalised and unique experiences.

In Southeast Asia, Kuala Lumpur saw search growth of over 50%, while Bangkok recorded an increase of more than 35%, highlighting steady demand driven by accessibility and familiarity.