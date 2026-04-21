Gen Z drives surge in travel demand, boosting Asia destinations: Airbnb

Gen Z travellers are driving a sharp rise in travel demand, with destinations across Asia seeing notable growth in interest among Indian users, according to new data from Airbnb.
The company reported that Gen Z accounted for more than 40% of summer travel searches this year, making them the fastest-growing traveller segment, expanding at an annual rate of around 60%. Their preferences are increasingly shaping travel trends, with a strong focus on experiences such as concerts, festivals, cultural activities and food exploration.
Asian destinations, particularly in Japan, South Korea and Southeast Asia, are witnessing a surge in popularity. Osaka recorded an increase of over 85% in searches, while Tokyo saw growth exceeding 90%. Busan emerged as one of the fastest-rising destinations, with search interest among Indian travellers climbing by more than 95%.
This shift reflects broader changes in traveller behaviour, influenced by pop culture, culinary interests and improved connectivity.
Amanpreet Singh Bajaj, Airbnb’s Country Head for India and Southeast Asia, noted that Asia offers a balance of cultural familiarity and novelty for Indian travellers. He added that better connectivity and the appeal of short, meaningful trips—especially over long weekends—are contributing to the region’s growing popularity. Bajaj also observed that travellers are increasingly moving beyond conventional destinations, seeking more personalised and unique experiences.
In Southeast Asia, Kuala Lumpur saw search growth of over 50%, while Bangkok recorded an increase of more than 35%, highlighting steady demand driven by accessibility and familiarity.
The data also underscored the social nature of travel. Nearly 60% of searches were for group or family trips, while pairs of travellers accounted for more than 30%, indicating a strong preference for shared experiences.
Domestically, similar trends are emerging. Travellers are exploring destinations beyond traditional hotspots, with Thiruvananthapuram registering over 90% growth in searches. Jaipur and Meghalaya each saw increases of more than 70%, while Puri recorded growth exceeding 30%.
Airbnb said these patterns point to a growing interest in destinations that offer a mix of nature, heritage and cultural richness, both within India and abroad.
Overall, the findings highlight how Gen Z is reshaping travel behaviour, placing experiences and exploration at the centre of their journeys.
(With inputs from ANI)