Where Faith Takes Root

While entering Mawphlang Sacred Groves, the first thing your guide tells you is simple: don’t take away anything from the forest. Not even a pebble. The advice sounds almost facile until you step into the green.
There are no safari jeeps, no signboards pointing out rare species, and no one scanning the treetops for birds. Just, a vast expanse of forest asking you to slow down and simply observe.
The Mawphlang Sacred Grove, some 25 kilometres away from Shillong in Meghalaya, is less a tourist attraction than a living shrine. And the first lesson it offers isn’t about biodiversity or conservation. It is about belief.
Long before climate change entered public vocabulary or conservation laws were drafted, the Khasi, Jaintia and Garo communities developed a way of protecting forests that relied not on fences, but on faith.
“Among these communities, the forest itself became the place of worship, where people believed they could speak directly to the divine,” says Born, a Khasi guide at the Mawphlang Sacred Grove.
According to the 2022 Forest Inventory of Sacred Groves of Meghalaya, there are more than 400 of them scattered across the state, as one of India's oldest examples of community-led conservation.
Unlike most protected forests, rules here are cultural. Nothing is plucked, broken or carried away. Even a fallen leaf or a smooth stone belongs to the forest.
Those customs are reinforced by stories passed down through generations. “If you break the taboos the wrath of the deities will befall you,” says Tambor Lyngdoh, one of the custodians of the Mawphlang Sacred Grove.
Step back outside the grove, and the contrast is immediate. The ancient woodland gives way to villages, cultivated fields and younger forests. Inside, however, the ecosystem feels older, darker and remarkably intact, almost like walking into a fragment of Meghalaya before roads, settlements and changing land use reshaped the landscape.
That contrast has long fascinated researchers. Studies show these sacred groves preserve fragments of native forests that have disappeared elsewhere, providing refuge to orchids, medicinal plants, fungi, insects and birds. Many also function as natural water towers. The 2022 Forest Inventory found that 66 of 79 documented sacred groves lie within catchment areas, while 58 are located near the origins of perennial streams, highlighting their role in protecting water sources alongside wildlife.
Unlike most protected forests, the rules of the secrad grove are cultural. Nothing is plucked, broken or carried away. Even a fallen leaf or a smooth stone belongs to the forest
But what local communities have practised instinctively for centuries is only now receiving wider recognition from conservationists and policymakers.
“In Meghalaya, conservation evolved as a community responsibility rather than a system imposed from outside. Sacred groves survive because protection is linked to belief, identity, social norms and collective accountability,” says Veveane Sayo of the Meghalaya Basin Management Agency, which works under the Planning Department.
Yet to understand these forests only through ecological research is to miss the very force that has protected them for generations. “People come here to pray, make offerings and ask for what they need,” says Born. “That continuity has helped these forests survive.”
Management, too, remains firmly in community hands. Local clans and traditional institutions oversee the groves, with customs varying from one forest to another.
“All are owners and we pass the information on to youngsters,” says Tambor Lyngdoh.
For Lyngdoh, the greatest threat isn’t logging or outside pressure alone. It is complacency. The groves will thrive only as long as each generation feels responsible for protecting them. That responsibility is becoming increasingly important as tourism grows.
Better roads and social media have brought a steady stream of visitors to Mawphlang and other sacred groves, raising concerns about litter, noise and pressure on these fragile ecosystems. It has also transformed the role of local guides.
Today, they explain the stories behind why these forests should be approached as sacred spaces rather than picnic spots. This balance makes Meghalaya’s conservation model distinctive.
“Sacred groves and Living Root Bridges show that conservation here is not only about protecting nature. It is also about protecting relationships between people, forests, water, belief systems, livelihoods and future generations,” says Sayo.
As you step back into the sunlight, the forest lingers long in memory even after the trail ends. Not because of the dramatic landscape, or rare wildlife but because of an idea that feels surprisingly radical today: that a forest can survive for centuries when an entire community sees itself not as its owner, but as its guardian.