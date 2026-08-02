Where Faith Takes Root

While entering Mawphlang Sacred Groves, the first thing your guide tells you is simple: don’t take away anything from the forest. Not even a pebble. The advice sounds almost facile until you step into the green.

There are no safari jeeps, no signboards pointing out rare species, and no one scanning the treetops for birds. Just, a vast expanse of forest asking you to slow down and simply observe.

The Mawphlang Sacred Grove, some 25 kilometres away from Shillong in Meghalaya, is less a tourist attraction than a living shrine. And the first lesson it offers isn’t about biodiversity or conservation. It is about belief.

Long before climate change entered public vocabulary or conservation laws were drafted, the Khasi, Jaintia and Garo communities developed a way of protecting forests that relied not on fences, but on faith.

“Among these communities, the forest itself became the place of worship, where people believed they could speak directly to the divine,” says Born, a Khasi guide at the Mawphlang Sacred Grove.

According to the 2022 Forest Inventory of Sacred Groves of Meghalaya, there are more than 400 of them scattered across the state, as one of India's oldest examples of community-led conservation.