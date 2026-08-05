From destinations to development

Bhuvnesh Kumar (IAS)
India’s journey towards Viksit Bharat @ 2047 will be shaped not only by the industries we grow, the infrastructure we build or the technologies we adopt, but also by the destinations we develop. For decades, India’s tourism narrative revolved around a handful of iconic attractions. The objective is not simply to increase visitor footfall, but to ensure that the benefits of tourism reach every region and every community.
We recognised that destinations thrive when they are supported by quality infrastructure, seamless connectivity, visitor amenities, destination management, community participation and effective promotion. A destination is not merely a place people visit — it is an ecosystem that generates livelihoods, attracts investment, preserves heritage and creates opportunities for local communities.
The launch of the Swadesh Darshan Scheme marked a significant shift in this direction. The scheme adopted a circuit-based approach to destination development. Heritage destinations, spiritual circuits, coastal regions, ecotourism hubs, desert landscapes and destinations across the Northeast were developed through an integrated framework that strengthened infrastructure and enhanced visitor experiences.
Complementing this effort, the PRASHAD Scheme focused on pilgrimage and heritage destinations that hold immense cultural and spiritual significance. These investments have not only enhanced the experience of pilgrims and visitors but have also generated new opportunities for local businesses, artisans and service providers.
Between 2014 and 2025, India recorded more than 22.7 billion domestic tourist visits and welcomed over 181 million international tourist arrivals. Indians are travelling more extensively within the country, while international travellers are exploring destinations beyond traditional itineraries. Heritage destinations such as Hampi, Dholavira and Khajuraho continue to draw visitors interested in India’s civilisational legacy. Spiritual destinations including Varanasi, Ayodhya, Bodh Gaya and Kushinagar are emerging as major centres of pilgrimage and cultural tourism. Wildlife destinations such as Kaziranga and Gir, coastal destinations such as Lakshadweep and the Andaman & Nicobar Islands; and cultural landscapes such as Rann of Kutch are finding greater prominence in traveller itineraries.
While destinations such as the Taj Mahal, Jaipur, Goa and Kerala’s backwaters continue to attract visitors from around the world, the future of Indian tourism will also be shaped by emerging destinations — from the Statue of Unity and Rann of Kutch to Ziro Valley, Majuli, Dholavira, Lakshadweep and countless lesser-known destinations that reflect India’s diversity. Our vision is not to create a few successful destinations, but to build a nationwide network of destinations that showcase the many dimensions of India.
Today’s visitors seek more than sightseeing. They seek authenticity, meaningful engagement with local communities, immersive cultural experiences, sustainability and unique stories. The future of tourism therefore lies not only in building infrastructure, but in creating destinations that offer memorable experiences.The success of any destination depends on the people who bring it to life. Artisans, guides, performers, entrepreneurs, homestay owners, transport operators and local businesses all contribute to the visitor experience. Through initiatives such as Paryatan Mitra and Paryatan Didi, alongside broader skill development efforts — we are empowering communities to become active participants in the tourism economy and beneficiaries of tourism growth.
The vision of developing 50 global-standard destinations is a major step towards positioning India among the world’s leading tourism economies. These destinations will serve as engines of regional growth, attract investment, create employment and strengthen local economies.
My vision for 2047 is clear. Every State should have globally competitive destinations. Every district should nurture a distinctive tourism identity. Every destination should function as a catalyst for local development and community prosperity. The next tourism revolution in India will not be driven by a handful of landmarks alone. It will be driven by destinations — large and small, famous and emerging — that together tell India’s story.
From the ghats of Varanasi and the shores of Lakshadweep to the landscapes of the Northeast and the cultural corridors of Gujarat — these destinations will define how India is experienced by the world. The destinations we nurture today will not only shape India’s tourism future — they will help shape India’s development future.
The author is the Secretary, Ministry of Tourism, Government of India.