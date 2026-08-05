From destinations to development

Bhuvnesh Kumar (IAS)

India’s journey towards Viksit Bharat @ 2047 will be shaped not only by the industries we grow, the infrastructure we build or the technologies we adopt, but also by the destinations we develop. For decades, India’s tourism narrative revolved around a handful of iconic attractions. The objective is not simply to increase visitor footfall, but to ensure that the benefits of tourism reach every region and every community.

We recognised that destinations thrive when they are supported by quality infrastructure, seamless connectivity, visitor amenities, destination management, community participation and effective promotion. A destination is not merely a place people visit — it is an ecosystem that generates livelihoods, attracts investment, preserves heritage and creates opportunities for local communities.

The launch of the Swadesh Darshan Scheme marked a significant shift in this direction. The scheme adopted a circuit-based approach to destination development. Heritage destinations, spiritual circuits, coastal regions, ecotourism hubs, desert landscapes and destinations across the Northeast were developed through an integrated framework that strengthened infrastructure and enhanced visitor experiences.

Complementing this effort, the PRASHAD Scheme focused on pilgrimage and heritage destinations that hold immense cultural and spiritual significance. These investments have not only enhanced the experience of pilgrims and visitors but have also generated new opportunities for local businesses, artisans and service providers.

Between 2014 and 2025, India recorded more than 22.7 billion domestic tourist visits and welcomed over 181 million international tourist arrivals. Indians are travelling more extensively within the country, while international travellers are exploring destinations beyond traditional itineraries. Heritage destinations such as Hampi, Dholavira and Khajuraho continue to draw visitors interested in India’s civilisational legacy. Spiritual destinations including Varanasi, Ayodhya, Bodh Gaya and Kushinagar are emerging as major centres of pilgrimage and cultural tourism. Wildlife destinations such as Kaziranga and Gir, coastal destinations such as Lakshadweep and the Andaman & Nicobar Islands; and cultural landscapes such as Rann of Kutch are finding greater prominence in traveller itineraries.