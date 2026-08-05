Ranebennur steps into the spotlight

Ranebennur, often seen as a quiet town along National Highway 48, is emerging as one of Karnataka’s most promising tourism destinations. This trip, which was organised by the Government of Karnataka, offered a closer look at the region’s rich wildlife, fascinating history, warm hospitality and authentic North Karnataka flavours.

Organised by the Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation (KSTDC), the tour was curated with every detail — from transport to hospitality. The journey began before sunrise at Bengaluru’s Yeshwanthpura bus stand. As the road stretched towards, ‘the gateway of North Karnataka,’ the landscape unfolded in changing shades of green. Once the highway gave way to village roads, the drive became an experience in itself. Endless paddy fields flanked both sides of the route, punctuated by clusters of trees and quiet hamlets. The unhurried rhythm of rural life, the fresh morning air and the postcard-worthy vistas evoked a sense of nostalgia.

The Ranebennur Blackbuck Sanctuary — the region’s biggest attraction and one of Karnataka’s most unique wildlife habitats — offers an unforgettable safari experience. As the vehicle glides through expansive grasslands, herds of graceful blackbuck can be seen sprinting effortlessly across the open plains. The sanctuary is also home to leopards, striped hyenas, wild boars, foxes, jackals and rabbits. Nearly 200 species of migratory and resident birds visit every year. It is a paradise for wildlife enthusiasts, birdwatchers and photographers, as we observed.

Despite its rich biodiversity, Ranebennur remains largely unexplored by tourists until recently. Recognising its untapped potential, the Karnataka government launched a safari initiative in 2024 to make the sanctuary more accessible to visitors. The tour also introduced us to Airani Fort, a lesser-known historical landmark that reflects the region’s glorious past. The name is believed to have evolved from ‘Irani’ after Persian traders are said to have frequented the region for trade centuries ago. Tipu Sultan took over the fort in 1790. Later, the British eventually demolished much of the fort to curb his influence, leaving behind only fragments of the once-formidable structure. Yet, the site’s greatest significance lies in its location. Before Independence, present-day Karnataka was divided among three administrative regions — the Bombay Presidency, the princely State of Mysore and the Hyderabad State under the Nizam. Airani Fort stood at the point where these three territories converged. Walking through the remains of the fort offers a glimpse into Karnataka’s rich heritage and reminded us that many such treasures remain unexplored.