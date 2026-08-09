Lager Than Life

The first thing you notice at Pivovar Cvikov isn’t the beer—it’s the aroma of beer. Warm malt, grassy hops and the faint sweetness of fermenting grain drift in the brewery air long before the first pint is poured. Behind heavy doors, gleaming steel tanks quietly transform four simple ingredients into what many Czechs consider the country’s true national drink.

In Czechia, beer is less a beverage than a way of life. In 2025, the average Czech drank 121 litres of beer—about 240 pints a year. While Prague’s pubs draw the crowds, the country’s brewing heart often beats strongest in small towns like Cvikov, nestled amid the forests and hills of Northern Bohemia. “You can experience the traditional brewing process that has been used for hundreds of years in the original brewery,” says Veronika Bártová, Hotel & Brewery Manager. Tradition begins with water. “Spring water is really important for beer quality and finally determines the beer’s taste,” she explains. Combined with quality malt, hops and yeast, it creates the clean, balanced lagers Czechia is famous for.

For Jan Brusch, Trade & Export Manager at Pivovar Cvikov, beer is woven into everyday life. “Pilsner lager originated in Bohemia and the price of beer has been kept low for many years, so it is affordable,” she says. “Beer is considered a traditional drink in the Czech Republic. We never socialise over a cup of tea or coffee, but beer.”