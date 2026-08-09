Trail by Trial on the Mountain Road

A narrow footpath slipped beneath a dense canopy of the Western Ghats, swallowed by thick foliage where sunlight struggled to reach the ground and GPS satellites were all but useless. Ahead lay no reassuring signboards. Behind him were only his own footprints. For the next 70 days, every decision Manvendr Singh Shekhawat made—whether to turn left into a forest, climb a forgotten stone staircase to a hill fort or descend into an unfamiliar village—would determine the shape of a trail that did not yet exist. By the time the 34-year-old speed hiker, trail mapper, and outdoor educator from Jaipur emerged in Maharashtra in December 2025, those solitary footsteps had become the Epic Sahyadri Trail—a 1,724-km hiking route stretching from near Nashik to south of Mahabaleshwar. The expedition gave birth to HikeX, India’s first trail-mapping organisation.

Painstakingly recording latitudes and longitudes before digitally plotting every metre walked, Shekhawat’s steps stitched together plateaus, forests, historic forts and more than 250 settlements into what is now India’s longest digitally mapped hiking trail. “Trails exceeding 1,000 km are rare in India, so instead of venturing on an already established long-distance trail abroad, I decided to consolidate all my hiking experiences and chart one in my own country,” says Shekhawat.

HikeX aims to do for hiking what navigation apps did for roads. “HikeX is like Google Maps for treks, with every metre walked and verified on ground,” says Shekhawat. Unlike conventional GPS tracks, the mapped routes remain accessible offline and record practical details that matter to trekkers—camping clearings, viewpoints, water springs, villages and emergency exit points.