Monsoon trails: Chasing cascades

The monsoon transforms several parts of India into trekking country, with seasonal streams filling up, forests turning dense green and waterfalls gaining volume.
For those willing to trade dry trails for slippery paths and stream crossings, the rains offer a different way to experience the Western Ghats, Meghalaya, the Himalayas and central India.
Here are seven waterfall trails, ranging from short forest walks to demanding full-day treks, to try.
The Thoovanam Waterfalls trek, Kerala
The Thoovanam Waterfalls trek is a guided four-kilometre jungle hike through the Chinnar Wildlife Sanctuary near Marayoor and Munnar in Kerala. About four kilometres (8 km round trip), this moderately difficult trip takes about 3 to 4 hours in total.
Starting around 8 am at the Alampetty Checkpost on the Munnar–Udumalpet highway, the trek runs alongside the Pambar River and offers chances to spot birds and local wildlife.
The trek costs around 300 for Indian citizens and 700 for foreign nationals. Having a forest guide on the trek is mandatory.
The route consists of rocky paths, minor stream crossings and forest terrain, suitable for beginners with standard fitness.
Wei Sawdong Falls, Meghalaya
In Sohra, the monsoon brings some of Meghalaya’s waterfalls into full flow. Wei Sawdong is reached by a short but steep trail descending through forested terrain towards a three-tiered cascade and its green pools.
The descent involves uneven steps and steep bamboo ladders, making it considerably more demanding than its short distance suggests.
Travellers should therefore confirm that the falls have reopened before making the journey rather than relying on older entry fees or trekking information.
Jogi Bhadak Waterfall, Madhya Pradesh
Around Indore, Jogi Bhadak is a more rugged monsoon option reached via a forest trail from Dhal village.
The route involves uneven dirt paths and rocky sections before reaching the waterfall and its surrounding rock formations.
Rain can substantially alter the condition of the trail, so the walk is best attempted only when local access is confirmed.
Rather than relying on fixed trekking fees or timings, check with local authorities or guides before setting out, as monsoon access to outdoor sites around Indore can change according to weather and safety conditions.
Gallu Waterfall, Himachal Pradesh
For a shorter Himalayan hike, Gallu Waterfall near Dharamkot makes a manageable half-day outing.
The trail begins near Gallu Devi Temple and follows a narrow, uneven route through the forest towards the waterfall. The walk generally takes around one to one-and-a-half hours each way, depending on conditions and pace.
The route can become slippery during the monsoon, particularly on rocky sections. Good trekking shoes and a rain jacket are more useful here than elaborate equipment.
As the trail is relatively short, it can also be combined with time in Dharamkot or McLeod Ganj.
Dudhsagar Waterfall, Goa- Karnataka border
Dudhsagar is one of India’s most recognisable monsoon waterfalls, cascading down the Western Ghats inside the Bhagwan Mahavir Wildlife Sanctuary.
The waterfall reaches around 600 metres from top to bottom and is at its most powerful during the rains.
The traditional trek from Collem involves a long forest route and is physically demanding. More importantly, access is regulated.
The official trekking system operated by the Goa Tourism Development Corporation, in association with the Forest Department, requires online booking and assigns nature guides to trekkers.
Walking on railway tracks or entering restricted areas is unsafe and should be avoided.
Check the official booking portal for the current permitted route and charges before travelling.
Devkund Waterfall, Maharashtra
Near Bhira village in Raigad district, Devkund is a popular monsoon trek through the Sahyadris.
The trail is around 3.5 to 4 km each way and takes roughly two hours in normal conditions.
Much of the route is relatively level before a steeper section towards the waterfall, with streams and forest paths along the way.
The plunge waterfall is particularly impressive during the rains when the surrounding landscape is at its greenest.
The trek is managed locally and access conditions can change during heavy rainfall. Entry is also subject to time restrictions, so starting early is advisable.
Check with the local authorities or Patnus village committee for the latest fee and timings.
Bandaje Arbi Falls, Karnataka
The Bandaje Arbi Falls trek in the Western Ghats near Chikkamagaluru is for experienced walkers rather than casual monsoon hikers.
The route passes through forest and open grassland before reaching the waterfall, which drops from a remote ridge.
The trail can become difficult in rain, with low visibility, strong winds, leeches and slippery ground adding to the challenge.
Allow most of a day for the trek and check current Forest Department regulations and permit requirements before departure.
Conditions in the Western Ghats can change quickly during heavy rain, so local guidance is particularly important.
Best time to explore
BEST TIME TO EXPLORE: June to September is the ideal monsoon window for most waterfall treks in India. Check local weather updates before you go.
WHO CAN GO: These trails range from easy nature walks to challenging treks. Beginners should start with shorter, well-marked routes and go with local guidance.
RESPONSIBLE EXPLORER: Respect nature and local communities. Avoid plastic, stay on trails and support local guides and homestays for sustainable travel.