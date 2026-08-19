Monsoon trails: Chasing cascades

The monsoon transforms several parts of India into trekking country, with seasonal streams filling up, forests turning dense green and waterfalls gaining volume.

For those willing to trade dry trails for slippery paths and stream crossings, the rains offer a different way to experience the Western Ghats, Meghalaya, the Himalayas and central India.

Here are seven waterfall trails, ranging from short forest walks to demanding full-day treks, to try.

The Thoovanam Waterfalls trek, Kerala

The Thoovanam Waterfalls trek is a guided four-kilometre jungle hike through the Chinnar Wildlife Sanctuary near Marayoor and Munnar in Kerala. About four kilometres (8 km round trip), this moderately difficult trip takes about 3 to 4 hours in total.

Starting around 8 am at the Alampetty Checkpost on the Munnar–Udumalpet highway, the trek runs alongside the Pambar River and offers chances to spot birds and local wildlife.

The trek costs around 300 for Indian citizens and 700 for foreign nationals. Having a forest guide on the trek is mandatory.

The route consists of rocky paths, minor stream crossings and forest terrain, suitable for beginners with standard fitness.

Wei Sawdong Falls, Meghalaya

In Sohra, the monsoon brings some of Meghalaya’s waterfalls into full flow. Wei Sawdong is reached by a short but steep trail descending through forested terrain towards a three-tiered cascade and its green pools.

The descent involves uneven steps and steep bamboo ladders, making it considerably more demanding than its short distance suggests.

Travellers should therefore confirm that the falls have reopened before making the journey rather than relying on older entry fees or trekking information.

Jogi Bhadak Waterfall, Madhya Pradesh

Around Indore, Jogi Bhadak is a more rugged monsoon option reached via a forest trail from Dhal village.

The route involves uneven dirt paths and rocky sections before reaching the waterfall and its surrounding rock formations.

Rain can substantially alter the condition of the trail, so the walk is best attempted only when local access is confirmed.

Rather than relying on fixed trekking fees or timings, check with local authorities or guides before setting out, as monsoon access to outdoor sites around Indore can change according to weather and safety conditions.