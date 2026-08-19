Spot dolphins at this protected coral island near Rameswaram

Just off Rameswaram, Kurusadai Island lies within the Gulf of Mannar Marine National Park, a protected marine ecosystem known for its coral reefs, seagrass beds and diverse marine life. Access is regulated and visitors can explore the area only through authorised eco-tourism services.
The island’s shallow waters support coral reefs and a variety of reef fish, while surrounding seagrass meadows provide important feeding grounds for dugongs and green sea turtles. Dolphins can also be sighted in the waters around the Gulf of Mannar, although sightings depend on sea and weather conditions. Kurusadai also has scientific significance for its marine biodiversity. The waters support balanoglossus, an acorn worm, along with sea cucumbers, starfish and other species associated with coral and seagrass habitats.
Eco-tourism boats to Kurusadai depart from Kunthakal Beach, around 13 km from Rameswaram. Boats operate from 7 am to 2 pm and remain closed on Tuesdays. Tickets are issued at the beach on a first-come, first-served basis, with fares generally ranging from `300 to `400 per person. Visitors should arrive between 7am and 10am to secure a boat before afternoon winds can affect operations. Each trip is conducted with a Forest Department guide and visitors must remain on the designated boat route. Swimming, snorkelling and entering the water are prohibited. Visitors are also not permitted to collect any marine material. The island forms part of the Gulf of
Mannar Biosphere Reserve, which protects one of India’s important coral reef and seagrass ecosystems.