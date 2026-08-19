Spot dolphins at this protected coral island near Rameswaram

Just off Rameswaram, Kurusadai Island lies within the Gulf of Mannar Marine National Park, a protected marine ecosystem known for its coral reefs, seagrass beds and diverse marine life. Access is regulated and visitors can explore the area only through authorised eco-tourism services.

The island’s shallow waters support coral reefs and a variety of reef fish, while surrounding seagrass meadows provide important feeding grounds for dugongs and green sea turtles. Dolphins can also be sighted in the waters around the Gulf of Mannar, although sightings depend on sea and weather conditions. Kurusadai also has scientific significance for its marine biodiversity. The waters support balanoglossus, an acorn worm, along with sea cucumbers, starfish and other species associated with coral and seagrass habitats.