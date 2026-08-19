Tracing Buddhism’s first steps

Sarnath, located eight kilometres northeast of Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh, has been recognised as India’s 45th UNESCO World Heritage Site following its inscription in July 2026. Revered as the place where Gautama Buddha delivered his first sermon after attaining enlightenment at Bodh Gaya, Sarnath marks the beginning of the spread of Buddhist teachings. Known as the Turning of the Wheel of Dharma, this event transformed the site into one of the world’s most important Buddhist pilgrimage destinations. Today, its archaeological remains continue to preserve centuries of religious, cultural and architectural history, making it an essential stop for visitors exploring Varanasi.
Begin your visit at the Archaeological Remains of Sarnath, where ancient stupas, temple foundations and monastic ruins reveal the evolution of a settlement that flourished for centuries as a centre of Buddhist learning and pilgrimage. The property preserves the architectural and archaeological remains associated with the Buddha’s first sermon and reflects continuous patronage from rulers and monastic communities who expanded the site over successive centuries. Together, these monuments form the historic landscape widely known as Deer Park, the setting in which Buddhism began to spread beyond its origins.
The centrepiece of the complex is the Dhamek Stupa, the most prominent monument at Sarnath. Standing 43.6 metres high with a diameter of 28 metres, the massive cylindrical structure marks the traditional location of the Buddha’s first sermon. Originally commissioned by Emperor Ashoka and later enlarged, the stupa is distinguished by intricate geometric and floral stone carvings around its lower section. It remains an active place of worship where pilgrims from across the world gather to meditate and pay their respects.
Continue to the nearby Dharmarajika Stupa, one of the earliest monuments established at Sarnath. Although only its foundations survive today, the site forms an important part of the protected archaeological complex and offers insight into the scale of the ancient Buddhist establishment that once stood here. Walking through the surrounding remains of monasteries and temples provides a clearer understanding of how Sarnath developed into a major centre of Buddhist scholarship and devotion over many centuries.
Conclude your visit at the Chaukhandi Stupa, situated a short drive from the main complex. This monument commemorates the place where the Buddha met his first five disciples before delivering his inaugural sermon. Its distinctive octagonal tower, added during the Mughal period, crowns an earlier brick stupa and creates one of Sarnath’s most recognisable landmarks.