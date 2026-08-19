Tracing Buddhism’s first steps

The centrepiece of the complex is the Dhamek Stupa, the most prominent monument at Sarnath. Standing 43.6 metres high with a diameter of 28 metres, the massive cylindrical structure marks the traditional location of the Buddha’s first sermon. Originally commissioned by Emperor Ashoka and later enlarged, the stupa is distinguished by intricate geometric and floral stone carvings around its lower section. It remains an active place of worship where pilgrims from across the world gather to meditate and pay their respects.

Continue to the nearby Dharmarajika Stupa, one of the earliest monuments established at Sarnath. Although only its foundations survive today, the site forms an important part of the protected archaeological complex and offers insight into the scale of the ancient Buddhist establishment that once stood here. Walking through the surrounding remains of monasteries and temples provides a clearer understanding of how Sarnath developed into a major centre of Buddhist scholarship and devotion over many centuries.

Conclude your visit at the Chaukhandi Stupa, situated a short drive from the main complex. This monument commemorates the place where the Buddha met his first five disciples before delivering his inaugural sermon. Its distinctive octagonal tower, added during the Mughal period, crowns an earlier brick stupa and creates one of Sarnath’s most recognisable landmarks.