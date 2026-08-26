A virtual safari opens in Indore

A wildlife experience in Indore has taken a technological turn with the opening of a 14D Virtual Zoo and Digital Jungle Safari at Kamla Nehru Prani Sangrahalaya, popularly known as Indore Zoo. Inaugurated by Madhya Pradesh chief minister Mohan Yadav, the new attraction combines immersive audiovisual technology with wildlife education, allowing visitors to experience simulated forests and animal encounters without leaving the city.

Spread across 8,000 sq ft, the facility has been developed under a public-private partnership and includes a 14D cinema theatre, digital jungle safari and immersive 3D experiences. Officials have described it as India’s first 14D virtual zoo and safari facility within a zoo. The main attraction is the 14D theatre, where moving seats work alongside sensory effects including wind, water sprays, fog, bubbles and vibrations to correspond with scenes on screen. The experience is designed to simulate conditions encountered during a virtual journey through forests and wildlife habitats. The complex also features a hologram zoo, where three-dimensional animal projections creates digital interpretation of a wildlife environment.