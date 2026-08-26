A virtual safari opens in Indore

A wildlife experience in Indore has taken a technological turn with the opening of a 14D Virtual Zoo and Digital Jungle Safari at Kamla Nehru Prani Sangrahalaya, popularly known as Indore Zoo. Inaugurated by Madhya Pradesh chief minister Mohan Yadav, the new attraction combines immersive audiovisual technology with wildlife education, allowing visitors to experience simulated forests and animal encounters without leaving the city.
Spread across 8,000 sq ft, the facility has been developed under a public-private partnership and includes a 14D cinema theatre, digital jungle safari and immersive 3D experiences. Officials have described it as India’s first 14D virtual zoo and safari facility within a zoo. The main attraction is the 14D theatre, where moving seats work alongside sensory effects including wind, water sprays, fog, bubbles and vibrations to correspond with scenes on screen. The experience is designed to simulate conditions encountered during a virtual journey through forests and wildlife habitats. The complex also features a hologram zoo, where three-dimensional animal projections creates digital interpretation of a wildlife environment.
The experience begins before visitors enter the theatre, with a gorilla-shaped entrance leading to themed digital attractions. A roar-simulating maze, fibre-optic glow garden and mirror bridge featuring holographic projections form part of the wider installation. The combination of visual effects and interactive elements is intended to make wildlife learning more engaging, particularly for younger visitors. The project has been developed by the Indore Municipal Corporation as part of efforts to expand the zoo’s educational and recreational offerings. Its focus is not to replicate a physical safari but to use technology to introduce visitors to wildlife and conservation through an accessible indoor experience. For visitors planning a trip, the virtual facility operates from Tuesday to Sunday between 10 am and 6 pm. It currently offers 16 shows a day, with each show lasting around 20 minutes. Tickets are priced at ₹70 per person and cover the three main attractions.