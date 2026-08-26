Weekend in the Western Ghats

You do not have to travel deep into the Western Ghats to leave Pune’s urban sprawl behind. The roads south-west of the city lead into a compact landscape of hill forts, reservoirs, art spaces and forested valleys, making it possible to combine history, culture and outdoor experiences into a two-day weekend itinerary. This two-day circuit works because its attractions are close enough to combine without spending the weekend entirely in the car: Sinhagad supplies the history, Khadakwasla the landscape, Zapurza the culture and the Agalambe-Varasgaon-Panshet stretch the quieter outdoor experiences.

On Day 1, begin early at Sinhagad Fort, about 35 km southwest of Pune. Formerly known as Kondhana, the hill fortress stands at an elevation of around 1,320 metres and has a history stretching back more than 2,000 years. Its most significant chapter came in 1670, when Tanaji Malusare led the Maratha campaign to recapture the fort from Mughal forces. The fort was subsequently renamed Sinhagad or Lion Fort, in his honour.

Allow at least two hours to walk through the fortifications, stopping at the Pune Darwaza, Tanaji Malusare’s memorial and the surviving bastions and water reservoirs. The approach road allows vehicles to reach the summit, while the Sinhagad Village route provides a roughly 2.7km trek for those who prefer to walk. Start early, particularly in warmer months, as much of the fort is exposed. The food stalls near the top are known for Maharashtrian staples including pithla-bhakri, zunka-bhakar, kanda bhaji and taak.

Descend towards Khadakwasla for lunch and a break beside the reservoir. The Khadakwasla dam is part of the network of reservoirs upstream of the Mutha River that supplies Pune’s water. Panshet, Varasgaon and Temghar are the other major dams in this system.

Rather than treating the stop as a long sightseeing break, use it to follow the lakeside road, sample local snacks and take in views towards the Sinhagad hills before continuing to Kudje.

Spend the afternoon at Zapurza, an art and cultural centre spread across the Khadakwasla backwaters at Kudje village. Founded as an initiative of Ajit Gadgil, the museum brings together Indian paintings, textiles, jewellery, sculptures, prints, lamps and other cultural artefacts. Its displays include paithani textiles and works connected with different strands of Indian and Maharashtrian artistic traditions. The campus also has workshop spaces, an auditorium and an amphitheatre overlooking the water. Zapurza is currently open from 11 am to 6 pm, with Thursday as its weekly closing day. The entrance fee is ₹250 per person and the museum’s café serves Maharashtrian food.