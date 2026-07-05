Why Small Castles are a Big Deal Here

Germany is known for its towering castles and expansive palaces. Yet in the small town of Gerbstedt, tucked into the rolling hills of the Saxony-Anhalt state, the story unfolds quite differently. Here, more than 40 majestic castles dot the landscape—scattered across streets, gardens and open spaces in a town rarely mentioned in guidebooks. The twist? Every single one is a miniature citadel.

This extraordinary collection was built by Günther Beinert, a local artist and professional bricklayer. He began building them in 1949, using concrete, construction rubble and broken tiles to replicate the look and feel of real masonry. What started as an enjoyable experiment became a lifelong pursuit over time.

The first castle, inside his parents’ home, was an imaginary version. Drawing inspiration from collectable cigarette-packet picture cards, Beinert began to recreate castle replicas with brilliant accuracy. Over decades, his creations multiplied, turning Gerbstedt into an unlikely open-air collection.