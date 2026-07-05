Why Small Castles are a Big Deal Here

Germany is known for its towering castles and expansive palaces. Yet in the small town of Gerbstedt, tucked into the rolling hills of the Saxony-Anhalt state, the story unfolds quite differently. Here, more than 40 majestic castles dot the landscape—scattered across streets, gardens and open spaces in a town rarely mentioned in guidebooks. The twist? Every single one is a miniature citadel.
This extraordinary collection was built by Günther Beinert, a local artist and professional bricklayer. He began building them in 1949, using concrete, construction rubble and broken tiles to replicate the look and feel of real masonry. What started as an enjoyable experiment became a lifelong pursuit over time.
The first castle, inside his parents’ home, was an imaginary version. Drawing inspiration from collectable cigarette-packet picture cards, Beinert began to recreate castle replicas with brilliant accuracy. Over decades, his creations multiplied, turning Gerbstedt into an unlikely open-air collection.
What stands out the most, is Beinert’s extraordinary attention to detail. Every tiny castle has been meticulously constructed, keeping the exact plan and layout in mind. Concrete watchtowers and tiny drawbridges guard entrances. Small courtyards are protected by stone walls while delicate stained-glass windows, some no larger than fingernails, are a visual treat.
“It it incredible that these elaborate miniature castles are made by hand,” says Yamuna Matheswaran, an artist, who met Beinert on a trip to Gerbstedt. “It’s such painstaking work and clearly a labour of love.”
Among the most impressive creations is a replica of the Mansfeld Castle, an 11th-century complex located in nearby Mansfeld-Südharz district. Occupying 120 square metres, it is Beinert's largest work, and boasts walkable passageways, real windowpanes, and even electric lighting.
His other iconic works include replicas of Wettin Palace—a heavily fortified complex in Central Germany, the Lichtenstein Castle—a picturesque Gothic Revival edifice in Southern Germany, and the Collegiate Church of Quedlinburg —a 10th-century Romanesque church listed on the UNESCO World Heritage List for its stunning architecture. Interestingly, Beinert never accepted payment for any of his works. “I do it for the public and mostly for the children,” he once said. “I just want to make them happy.”
The best way to see Beinert's creations is to hike along the Burgenwanderweg or the Castle Hiking Trail. Thoughtfully curated by the city council, the trail links all the miniature castles and takes visitors on a leisurely stroll through the town. Walking along the path feels one is a giant striding through centuries of architectural history, moving from one tiny kingdom to the next.