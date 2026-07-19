A Really Gouda Time

If you think the best cheese comes from the Swiss Alps, the Esh family in Happy Valley, Pennsylvania, might change your mind. Their farm, Goot Essa, is a place that takes cheese very seriously. It is where the Amish people stay true to their faith, being a traditionalist Christian group known for plain dressing, simple living, and an obstinate reluctance to adopt modern ways.

Here, John and his wife, Anna Mary, run an artisanal cheese farm using time-honoured Amish methods: no modern machinery and, of course, no electricity. Cows, goats and sheep graze peacefully on the green fields. The landscape feels untouched by the passage of time. You might feel tempted to capture the Amish life, but photographing it is strictly prohibited.

Esh believes good cheese starts with healthy animals. “A good cow, or sheep gives more than milk,” he says. “It grazes the pastures, enriches the soil and helps the land flourish.”

Today, the family produces 19 varieties of European-style cave-aged cheese. John leads visitors down a 65-foot limestone cave where nearly 10,000 pounds of cheese quietly mature.