Suite dreams

Collegio Alla Querce, Auberge Collection, Florence, Italy
Perched in the Tuscan hills, Collegio alla Querce is a 16th-century nobleman’s palazzo-turned-boarding-school, beautifully reimagined by ArchFlorence into an 83-room Auberge Collection hotel. This refined country-house retreat features original frescoes and the lavish Penthouse la Quercia. Guests can savour unique seafood at La Gamella, unwind at Aelia Spa, or enjoy a cocktail at Bar Bertelli. The estate boasts unforgettable, sweeping views of the iconic Duomo.
World of Quercus, Georgia
Nestled in Georgia’s hidden foothills, Quercus is a luxury working ranch offering a holistic, modern wellness retreat inspired by ancient practices. It features private suites tailored to circadian rhythms, world-class Southern hospitality, and inclusive outdoor activities—from Flint River kayaking to rucking. At the heart of the estate is a thriving biodynamic garden that feeds Uberto, the on-property restaurant helmed by Michelin-starred Chef Ryan Smith. His evolving tasting menu delivers exceptional culinary storytelling, providing an unforgettable escape.
A Mandria di Murtoli, Corsica
Designed like a small Tuscan village in the Ortolo Valley, A Mandria di Murtoli is Southern Corsica’s newest luxury eco-retreat. Spread across restored stone shepherds’ huts and barns, its 10 elegant rooms and suites offer authentic Corsican charm. Guests enjoy horseback riding, and full access to the broader Domaine de Murtoli estate, including a Kyle Phillips-designed golf course, open-air spa treatments, and a pristine beach. Dining highlights include beachside seafood, a traditional feast in a candle-lit cave, and hyper-local cocktails overlooking the landscape.
Carpella Taipei, Taiwan
Situated in the verdant Songshan district, the 86-room Capella Taipei is a stunning luxury retreat designed by André Fu as an elegant modern mansion. The hotel features a stunning foyer, an ethereal wellness wing, and panoramic views of the Taipei 101 tower. Guests can indulge in diverse culinary concepts, including Cantonese-inspired Rong Ju, seafood omakase at Mizue, and the dramatic lobby restaurant Plume. Guided by expert Capella Culturists, visitors enjoy culturally immersive daily workshops and mountain excursions, seamlessly pairing urban sophistication with deep Taiwanese heritage.
Black Desert Resort, Greater Zion, Utah
Situated near Zion National Park in Southwest Utah, Black Desert Resort is a laid-back luxury getaway set against vermilion cliffs and ancient black lava fields. This desert oasis features striking onyx-infused interiors and a premier 19-hole golf course—the final masterpiece designed by the legendary Tom Weiskopf. Guests can unwind with indulgent spa treatments, experience VR golf simulators with succulent wings at 20th Hole, or dine at the high-end steakhouse Basalt. It is a stunning, high-contrast playground where rugged natural beauty meets chic sophistication.