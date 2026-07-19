Suite dreams

Carpella Taipei, Taiwan

Situated in the verdant Songshan district, the 86-room Capella Taipei is a stunning luxury retreat designed by André Fu as an elegant modern mansion. The hotel features a stunning foyer, an ethereal wellness wing, and panoramic views of the Taipei 101 tower. Guests can indulge in diverse culinary concepts, including Cantonese-inspired Rong Ju, seafood omakase at Mizue, and the dramatic lobby restaurant Plume. Guided by expert Capella Culturists, visitors enjoy culturally immersive daily workshops and mountain excursions, seamlessly pairing urban sophistication with deep Taiwanese heritage.