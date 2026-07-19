The Everything of Doing Nothing

On a wind-cut ridge in the Tamil Nadu’s Palani Hills, 79-year-old Isla Van Damme has built a life that resists neat definitions. Isla’s Ridge welcomes guests, but is not a hotel. Food grows here, but it’s not quite a farm. Every object carries a memory, but it’s not entirely a private home. It is, instead, a place shaped by instinct, contradiction, and a long habit of ignoring what is supposed to work. “I don’t do it the easy way,” she smiles.

Born in Kodaikanal in 1945 but a Belgian citizen, Isla’s life moved across continents. India, for her, was never a departure, but only a return deferred.

In 1999, when she arrived in Goa, Morjim was largely an empty coastline. “There was nothing there,” she says. She built a beach house, and then a restaurant. When rampant construction began closing in around her, she moved inland, to build a larger home with a four-room guesthouse, Panchavati, which she ran successfully for nearly a decade.