Pot Luck in the Mountains

The road from Pathiar to Andretta in Himachal Pradesh slips through tea gardens and clusters of slate-roofed homes. It winds past women carrying bundles of fodder and children in maroon school uniform. The Dhauladhar range appears and disappears like a stage backdrop, sometimes hidden behind folds of pine-covered hills, sometimes suddenly filling the horizon with its immense grey-white presence. The drive is short, but it feels like a transition into another rhythm. Traffic thins and the air sharpens. The scent of damp earth rises through the open car window. Tea bushes stretch across gentle slopes in neat green contours. Then, almost without warning, the road bends into Andretta—an artists’ village that has spent nearly a century attracting painters, theatre practitioners, potters, and dreamers.

At its heart stands the Andretta Pottery and Craft Society, widely regarded as India’s oldest working studio pottery. Its story is intertwined with the history of modern Indian ceramics and with the vision of Padma Shri Sardar Gurcharan Singh, often called the father of studio pottery in India. His love affair with clay began nearly a century ago and eventually found a home in this village beneath the mountains.

The studio smells faintly of wet clay and wood smoke. In one corner, clay is being wedged rhythmically against a worktable. Elsewhere, a potter leans over a wheel, coaxing a lump of earth into something unexpectedly graceful. The wheel hums softly. Hands move with confidence born of repetition. Water glistens on spinning clay. The first thing one notices is colour. Not the bright colours of tourist souvenirs, but the nuanced palette of clay itself. Burnished terracottas. Smoky greys. Ash whites. Ochres that seem borrowed from the surrounding hillsides. Deep cobalt blues. Earthy greens reminiscent of tea gardens after rain.