The Good Earth

Across India, from the laterite coasts of Goa and Karnataka to the deserts of Rajasthan and the cedar-lined hills of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, a quieter, earthier design movement is reshaping hospitality. Boutique resorts, forest lodges and intimate homestays are embracing architecture rooted in the landscape itself—rammed earth walls, reclaimed timber, local stone, bamboo, lime plaster and terracotta tiles replacing glass-heavy, concrete structures. Thick mud walls naturally cool interiors, sloping roofs harvest monsoon rain, and shaded courtyards invite mountain breezes and birdsong indoors. The result is spaces that feel less built on the land and more grown from it.

What makes these stays striking is not just their sustainability, but their soul. Fallen trees become furniture, antique doors turn into headboards, salvaged tiles and old stone find new life in contemporary spaces rich with texture and regional character. Solar power, rainwater harvesting and farm-to-table kitchens further anchor these properties in their ecosystems, while local artisans revive age-old building traditions. In these stays, luxury arrives not through marble and chrome, but through cool lime-washed walls on a summer afternoon, verandahs opening into forests and paddy fields, and heritage structures lovingly restored instead of erased.

Along the Karnataka-Goa border, Fort Tiracol Heritage Hotel stands like a weathered sentinel above the Arabian Sea —a 17th-century Portuguese fort reimagined as an intimate seven-room heritage stay without losing the soul of its original architecture. Thick laterite walls trap the sea breeze, lime-plastered interiors naturally cool the rooms, and ancient arched windows still frame endless blue horizons. There are no sprawling concrete additions here, only a careful effort to preserve what has existed for over 400 years. “The church has stood here for over 400 years, and so have these cashew trees. We haven’t interfered with that sense of history or authenticity for the sake of adding more rooms,” says Amit Razdan, COO, Saraca Hotels. “We’ve continued with just seven rooms that still have their ancient windows opening to the Arabian Sea. It was done to ensure mindful use of resources, and curate a responsible experience, without compromising on the sensitivity of the property and environment.” Stays begin at `10,000 a night for two, with sunsets pouring directly through centuries-old arches.