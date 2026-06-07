The Good Earth

Across India, from the laterite coasts of Goa and Karnataka to the deserts of Rajasthan and the cedar-lined hills of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, a quieter, earthier design movement is reshaping hospitality. Boutique resorts, forest lodges and intimate homestays are embracing architecture rooted in the landscape itself—rammed earth walls, reclaimed timber, local stone, bamboo, lime plaster and terracotta tiles replacing glass-heavy, concrete structures. Thick mud walls naturally cool interiors, sloping roofs harvest monsoon rain, and shaded courtyards invite mountain breezes and birdsong indoors. The result is spaces that feel less built on the land and more grown from it.
What makes these stays striking is not just their sustainability, but their soul. Fallen trees become furniture, antique doors turn into headboards, salvaged tiles and old stone find new life in contemporary spaces rich with texture and regional character. Solar power, rainwater harvesting and farm-to-table kitchens further anchor these properties in their ecosystems, while local artisans revive age-old building traditions. In these stays, luxury arrives not through marble and chrome, but through cool lime-washed walls on a summer afternoon, verandahs opening into forests and paddy fields, and heritage structures lovingly restored instead of erased.
Along the Karnataka-Goa border, Fort Tiracol Heritage Hotel stands like a weathered sentinel above the Arabian Sea —a 17th-century Portuguese fort reimagined as an intimate seven-room heritage stay without losing the soul of its original architecture. Thick laterite walls trap the sea breeze, lime-plastered interiors naturally cool the rooms, and ancient arched windows still frame endless blue horizons. There are no sprawling concrete additions here, only a careful effort to preserve what has existed for over 400 years. “The church has stood here for over 400 years, and so have these cashew trees. We haven’t interfered with that sense of history or authenticity for the sake of adding more rooms,” says Amit Razdan, COO, Saraca Hotels. “We’ve continued with just seven rooms that still have their ancient windows opening to the Arabian Sea. It was done to ensure mindful use of resources, and curate a responsible experience, without compromising on the sensitivity of the property and environment.” Stays begin at `10,000 a night for two, with sunsets pouring directly through centuries-old arches.
Across India, boutique resorts, forest lodges and intimate homestays are embracing architecture rooted in the landscape itself
Hidden away from the eyes of Goa’s partying crowd, Amrapali House of Grace is a carefully restored century-old Goan home that embodies the spirit of slow living and responsible tourism.
Hosted by Simran and her five friendly Indie dogs, the stay feels intimate and personal. “It was a gift from my father a few decades ago. Originally, it belonged to a Christian family and was home to them 100 years ago, so restoring the house came with lots of responsibility like raising a child,” says Simran.
Restored carefully, this heritage house retains its original 100-year-old wooden beams, terracotta roofs, and airy verandas and carries the vintage charm with pride. Out of the five rooms, two rooms’ wooden windows open out to the views of the river. Two of the five rooms in the house have earthen bathtubs offering detox baths, while traditional Goan meals prepared with in-house-grown, local ingredients nourish and restore the body.
Sustainability in hospitality is becoming deeply tactile across India. On the outskirts of Nashik, Abhijeet Ahire’s Brick Mansion Villa repurposes wooden railings, doors and windows salvaged from over 200-year-old Maratha homes into a character-filled 3BHK stay. “I opted for no fast-evolving fittings or furnishings in the house while not compromising on the comfort at the same time. The dining table we have is actually an ancient door,” says Ahire. Traveller Swati Jha recalls waking up to “the tree branches and first rays of sun personally say hello to you in the rooms,” with giant windows opening to jungle views and a small mountain beyond. Stays for two begin at `5,000 per night. In Jaipur, LaaLee boutique hotel blends sustainability with artistic flair, where restored marbles, upcycled doors and hand-painted walls sit amid nearly 200 newly planted trees. “We were naturally doing what felt best to us by upcycling and replenishing the marbles, doors, windows and even furniture of the old house,” says co-owner Devyani Bhatnagar. Fresh mandi-sourced ingredients, in-house cooking, grey-water management and locally rooted sourcing further shape the property’s ethos. Tariffs here start at `13,000 per night.
In these stays, luxury arrives not through marble and chrome, but through cool lime-washed walls on a summer afternoon, verandahs and paddy fields
At Jaypee Palace Hotel, sustainability slips quietly into the luxury experience rather than announcing itself through token gestures. Spread across lush lawns and shaded cycle tracks, the five-star property has eliminated single-use plastics, introduced wastewater treatment and reuse systems for horticulture, converted sewage residue into manure, and adopted solar heating alongside smart energy systems like VFD-controlled air-conditioning and non-CFC refrigerants. “We have even reduced electricity consumption over the past six years by focusing on resource circularity, with treated wastewater reused for gardening and horticulture, and sewage residue converted into manure for everything grown in-house,” says Hari Sukumar, Vice President (Operations), Jaypee Palace.
The hotel’s eco-conscious approach extends outdoors too, with complimentary bicycles leading guests through green tracks lined with dense foliage and towards a duck-filled pond, adding an unexpectedly earthy rhythm to the indulgent Agra stay. Despite its sustainability-first philosophy, the hotel delivers all the trappings of a luxurious getaway—expansive rooms, generous hospitality and sprawling grounds—with tariffs for two starting at `7,500/ night.
Surrounded by birdsong, drifting mist and the vast Brahmaputra River, Ygdrasil Bamboo Cottage on Majuli Island offers an immersive stay built almost entirely in bamboo. Created by Bedaparat Dutta with a Danish traveller who stayed back after visiting the island, the retreat swaps concrete for woven bamboo cottages, earthy textures and local cuisine where bamboo even appears on the plate. “We were on a road trip from Delhi and were looking for a place exactly like this where we could slow down and breathe clean air,” say Delhi-based filmmakers Chitresh Mishra, Anmol Singh Gulati and Gaurav Arora. “The usuage of bamboo is something we found especially striking.” Stays for two begin at `3,000 per night.
Perched in the hills of Nainital, this late-1800s colonial house has recently opened its doors as an intimate, luxury retreat where heritage and sustainability coexist while reflecting the colonial times’ roots. Restored by founders and architects Shahena Khan and Mansi Kasliwal, the home preserves its original British-era architecture, antique furnishings, reclaimed doors and windows, stone masonry, and vintage fireplaces with all authenticity and no manicures. Framed by and named after a 350-year-old Deodar tree, the property is designed around passive thermal comfort, with thick stone walls naturally regulating indoor temperatures through the seasons. Many of the furniture pieces date back over 150 years, lending the house a lived-in historic character while reflecting a thoughtful approach to conservation-led hospitality in the Kumaon hills. Stays for two begins at `6,500 per night.
Near Dharamshala, Taroh’s Boho Cabin by Abhishek Sharma rises from the greenery as a warm wooden hideaway built entirely without concrete. Pine-scented interiors, steel-framed windows and traditional Himachali meals cooked by the host family lend the stay a deeply personal feel, while composting keeps waste management mindful. Stays for two begin at `3,500 per night. In Dehradun, Hushstays x Barefoot Purkul blends forest textures with expansive glass windows, pine and deodar wood furnishings, and open dining spaces overlooking the hills. “It felt less like a hotel and more like a beautifully kept mountain home,” says guest Supriya Srivastava. Stays for two begin at `13,000 per night.
In a world of increasingly identical hotels, these stays offer something rarer—a sense of place. They prove that the future of luxury may lie not in excess, but in architecture that listens carefully to the land it stands on.