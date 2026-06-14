In Madhya Pradesh's Morena, Mitawali, Padavali, and Bateshwar offer a journey through a thousand years of history

Most visitors arrive in Gwalior with a single monument in mind: the magnificent Gwalior Fort. Yet barely an hour away, across the scrub-covered landscape of Morena district, lies a trio of monuments that tell an even more fascinating story. Mitawali, Padavali, and Bateshwar offer one of central India’s most rewarding journeys through history.

The first sight of Mitawali is unforgettable. Standing atop a rounded hill, the circular 64 Yogini Temple appears almost surreal against the rugged terrain. Built in the 11th century by the Kachchhapaghata rulers, the temple consists of a circular cloister of shrines surrounding a central sanctum. Many visitors immediately notice its resemblance to India’s old Parliament building in New Delhi, and local lore has long held that the temple inspired the design of the circular legislature. The temple possesses a quiet grandeur unlike any other in India. “People come here expecting a small temple,” says local guide Raghvendra Singh, looking across the circular courtyard. “Then they reach the top and realise they are standing inside something completely unique.” The climb itself adds to the experience. A long flight of stone steps leads up the hill, each turn revealing a broader view of the countryside below.