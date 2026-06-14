Switzerland’s Stein-am-Rhein offers a glimpse into history through its well-preserved frescoes

At first glance, Switzerland’s Stein-am-Rhein seems like a place lifted straight from a storybook. Small boats bob in the Rhine’s blue waters, a miniature Liliput Railway trundles through town, and centuries-old timber buildings are covered in Renaissance frescoes so vibrant they appear freshly painted.

Home to just 3,000 residents, Stein-am-Rhein is one of Europe’s finest open-air art galleries. Most of its façade frescoes were commissioned between 1520 and 1530 and are protected by ownership conditions that require them to be maintained in their original form.

The colourful paintings depict biblical scenes, mythology, historical events, moral tales, local life, vineyards and death. A recurring motif is St George slaying the dragon, also featured on the town’s coat of arms. The legend of the knight rescuing a princess from a dragon symbolises triumph over evil.