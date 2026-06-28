The Cartography of Civilisations

Walk past the line of souvenir shops in a particular street in Madaba. You arrive at the Church of Saint George in this ancient city in Jordan. Its façade though unassuming, is elegant in design. The Greek Orthodox church was built in 1884 over the site of an older Byzantine church. During its construction, an incredible treasure was discovered underneath—a beautifully illustrated and highly detailed mosaic map, which was a remnant of the earlier church.

Dating back to the 6th century, the Madaba Mosaic Map is an archaeological and cartographic rarity. It depicts the region stretching from Lebanon in the north to the Nile Delta in the south, and from the Mediterranean Sea in the west to the Eastern Desert in the east. The map was made by unknown artists, probably from the Christian community of Madaba, between 542 CE and 570 CE. It’s possible to indicate this date range as the map shows Jerusalem with the New Church of the Theotokos (dedicated on 20 November 542), while buildings erected after 570 are missing. Originally, the map measured 21X7m and contained more than two million tesserae (small squares of stone or glass used in making mosaics). Now, only 16X5m of surface area of the map remains. Large parts of it were destroyed in an earthquake that hit the region in 746 CE. Further damage occurred over the years due to fires, moisture, and during construction of the new church. Still, whatever survives of the map offers a historical record like no other.

Jerusalem has been depicted in great detail at the centre of the map, with many structures still standing, like Damascus Gate, Lions’ Gate, Gate of Mercy, Church of the Holy Sepulchre, and Tower of David. “The map shows Cardo Maximus or a colonnaded street in Jerusalem, which doesn’t exist in modern times. But after seeing the map, the area was excavated and remains of the street were found,” says the guide. He also points out other places on the map, like the Dead Sea with two fishing boats and cities including Jericho, Bethlehem, and Palestine. One can see fish swimming in the Jordan River and a lion hunting a gazelle in the Moab desert. The level of detailing makes this mosaic map one of the most reliable archives of the Byzantine world.