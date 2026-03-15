The Many Lives of Singapore

There’s a certain kind of magic to Singapore, the kind that doesn’t just build upwards, but inward. This island city-state has a way of reinventing itself without erasing what came before.
Take 21 Carpenter, for instance, a place that feels less like a hotel, and more like a memory reimagined. Once a humble remittance house where migrant workers queued to send their earnings home, the sleek boutique stay has been transformed into a time machine.
Not far from there, another metamorphosis story unfolds, CHIJMES, pronounced ‘chimes’, rings differently than its name suggests. CHIJMES began life in 1854 as the Convent of the Holy Infant Jesus. For over a century, it functioned as both sanctuary and school—a place of discipline and refuge, where girls were educated and the weak and vulnerable found shelter within its walls.
Today, at its heart stands CHIJMES Hall. Step inside and the effect is immediate: stained glass windows scatter jewel-toned light across the floor, buttresses soar, arches lift the eye heavenward.
Right next to it is Caldwell House, which offers a quieter counterpoint. Its neoclassical symmetry—arched verandahs, tall shuttered windows, restrained proportions—is a dialogue of styles.
Walking through CHIJMES today is to trace Singapore’s pulse. Cloistered corridors and sunlit courtyards still carry the hush of convent life, but they now hum with conversation, clinking glasses, and low music drifting through the air.
Local guide Naseem Huseini, who has walked these corridors countless times with gawking visitors, recalls how narrowly the complex escaped oblivion. The school relocated in 1983, leaving behind a site heavy with memory and uncertain of its future. “For a while, it really could have disappeared,” he says.
The turning point came in 1990, when the Singapore government designated CHIJMES Hall and Caldwell House as National Monuments. What followed was one of the city’s most painstaking conservation efforts. Artisans restored stained glass by hand; columns and buttresses were reinforced; every detail was treated with reverence. When CHIJMES reopened in 1996, it was not merely repurposed; it was reawakened.
Today, the complex is a vibrant enclave of culinary and cultural life. Restaurants glow beneath fairy lights, cafés spill into courtyards, and boutique bars ease the night along. The once-sacred CHIJMES Hall now hosts weddings, concerts, and private celebrations—vows echoing beneath ceilings that once soared with hymns. The sanctity remains, but its meaning has shifted.
In a city famed for glass towers and relentless innovation, places like CHIJMES and 21 Carpenter offer a gentler lesson. Reinvention, they suggest, can be an act of remembrance.
Even amidst the modernity, the laughter spilling from cafés, the soft jazz drifting from an alfresco bar all indicate that the soul of a lost age will soar in CHIJMES forever.