There is more to Amritsar than the Golden Temple, especially once you step into the textured lanes of old Ambersar. The lingering fragrance of desi ghee drifts out of century-old halwai shops, the clang of metal utensils in cramped bazaars, and narrow gullies where homes lean close enough to exchange conversation across balconies. Around places like Katra Ahluwalia and the bazaars circling Hall Gate, the past is not preserved so much as lived in—embroidered phulkaris hanging in shopfronts, stacks of papad and wadiyan drying on terraces, and elderly men lingering over glasses of lassi thick enough to require a spoon. Walk a little further and quiet historical pockets appear: shrines tucked into street corners, and neighbourhood sarovars like Santokhsar Sahib. Little wonder that this city is host to a cultural festival like the Sacred Amritsar—the fourth edition concluded recently.

The Gurbani in the background at Santokhsar Sahib isolates you from the chaos of old Amritsar. The sarovar, one of the five prominent water bodies of Amritsar, is a symbol of peace and salvation for countless believers. Excavated by the fourth Sikh Guru, Guru Ram Das Ji—who also founded the city of Amritsar in 1574—it stands in contrast to Ambersar and its hustle and bustle.