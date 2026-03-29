Making Hay While the Paddy's Shine

At first, the sights and sounds of Sydney’s Hay St Market feel intoxicating. A tall flame bursts from a sizzling wok, wine glasses clink to toast, and the warm aroma of caramelised sugar drifts from a bakery window. Around another corner, bright, flickering displays call out from every direction, offering everything from burgers to bánh mi. The Hay St Market is the latest addition to Sydney’s famous Paddy’s Markets—a long-standing Australian market for the curious of mind, and the budget conscious.
Paddy’s Markets began in 1834 when informal trading and bartering took root in this very square. Irish settlers were among the earliest traders, and were soon joined by waves of immigrants—Greeks, Lebanese, Chinese, Italians, Malaysians and many others—each bringing goods and flavours from their homelands. Soon, what began as a produce market gradually evolved into a global bazaar.
No matter which corner of the world migrants arrived from, Paddy’s offered something recognisable. “When we first shifted to Sydney, we visited Paddy’s every other weekend. It felt familiar,” says Asha, who moved here from India in the 1970s. “From Indian spices to decorative torans, laughing Buddha figurines, boomerangs featuring native Indigenous art, cans of Greek olives, mezze platters—you can find anything here,” she smiles.
Earlier, in 2025, the site underwent a major revamp worth nearly AUD 20 million, making room for the new Hay St Market. In keeping with Paddy’s long-standing ethos, the new 3,000-square-foot space is entirely devoted to food and drinks, offering a taste of everywhere: 48 vendors serving more than 25 cuisines, with new stalls continuing to appear. Walking through the market can feel like navigating a maze.
At K-Pocha, Korean fried chicken arrives with a crispy-crackly crust coated in a sticky sweet-and-spicy glaze. Burger Box piles melted cheese and tangy pickles onto juicy patties tucked into soft buns, served with hot chips. At Madam Bánh Mi, queues snake past the counter as Vietnamese baguettes are stuffed with tender spiced meats, bright pickles and glossy sauces.
A fruity hint of mango leads to the Curry House, where mango chutney accompanies Thai curries and familiar comfort food such as creamy butter chicken served with warm naan.
“Hay St Market looks like a street market, feels like a street food market, and smells like it too, but instead of being gritty, it’s got this casual-chic vibe,” says Sheela, a regular visitor.
After sunset, the atmosphere shifts. Performances by DJs and local bands turn the market into something closer to a lively nightlife spot. Some vendors host their own events too.
Paddy’s Markets has always been a reflection of Australia’s many cultures. Hay St Market gives that legacy a new stage—one filled with sizzling woks, drifting aromas and plates that carry flavours from every corner of the world.