Building Blocks in Canberra

Canberra was imagined before it was built: drawn, debated, and deliberately designed. The story goes that when Sydney and Melbourne could not agree on which should become Australia’s capital, the solution was radical: build an entirely new city. The result, shaped by Walter Burley Griffin and Marion Mahony Griffin’s visionary 1912 masterplan, is one of the world’s rare capitals designed from scratch.
Canberra’s geometry reveals itself gradually, via long vistas and carefully aligned landmarks. The land axis runs from Parliament House through Lake Burley Griffin to the Australian War Memorial; the water axis slices across it, anchoring the city. At the apex sits Parliament House. The structure allows visitors to walk across its grassed roof, a symbolic gesture of democracy made literal. “The idea is about visibility, access and the message that the people sit above the institution,” says guide Shirine Chaudhry.
Below it lies the Old Parliament House. Since 2009, it has housed the Museum of Australian Democracy. The land axis goes north to one of Australia’s most powerful architectural spaces: the Australian War Memorial. Across the lake, the National Museum of Australia offers a dramatic contrast. Postmodern and narrative-driven, it showcases looping forms, symbolic lines, and bursts of colour.
To truly grasp Griffin’s vision, however, you need altitude. A hot air balloon gliding slowly over the city, brings Canberra’s geometry into sharp focus. The axes seem perfectly aligned. More than a political capital, Canberra remains one of the world’s most compelling architectural experiments.