Building Blocks in Canberra

Canberra was imagined before it was built: drawn, debated, and deliberately designed. The story goes that when Sydney and Melbourne could not agree on which should become Australia’s capital, the solution was radical: build an entirely new city. The result, shaped by Walter Burley Griffin and Marion Mahony Griffin’s visionary 1912 masterplan, is one of the world’s rare capitals designed from scratch.

Canberra’s geometry reveals itself gradually, via long vistas and carefully aligned landmarks. The land axis runs from Parliament House through Lake Burley Griffin to the Australian War Memorial; the water axis slices across it, anchoring the city. At the apex sits Parliament House. The structure allows visitors to walk across its grassed roof, a symbolic gesture of democracy made literal. “The idea is about visibility, access and the message that the people sit above the institution,” says guide Shirine Chaudhry.