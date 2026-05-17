The Forest Outside Your Window

Stepping into Kumaon’s Aahana Resort and Spa, feels like stepping into the heart of Jim Corbett. Located 15 minutes away from two major safari zones and sharing a boundary wall with a third, the resort serves as a gateway to Corbett’s wildlife, offering an intimate yet comforting experience of the wilderness.

Spread across over 13.5 acres, Aahana takes inspiration from its environment and blends effortlessly as if the forest around has left its territory and slipped into the resort. But it wasn’t always like that. “When my father purchased this land in 2005, it was a barren space with only a couple of trees lining the boundary,” says director Avni Tripathi who recalls planting trees every weekend as a child to make it what it is today.

Today, the resort is almost a sanctuary with a sprawling plantation of 4,500 trees that invite over 250 species of birds—creating an environment not meant to be seen visually, but absorbed with breath and felt in the pulse.