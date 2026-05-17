The Forest Outside Your Window

Stepping into Kumaon’s Aahana Resort and Spa, feels like stepping into the heart of Jim Corbett. Located 15 minutes away from two major safari zones and sharing a boundary wall with a third, the resort serves as a gateway to Corbett’s wildlife, offering an intimate yet comforting experience of the wilderness.
Spread across over 13.5 acres, Aahana takes inspiration from its environment and blends effortlessly as if the forest around has left its territory and slipped into the resort. But it wasn’t always like that. “When my father purchased this land in 2005, it was a barren space with only a couple of trees lining the boundary,” says director Avni Tripathi who recalls planting trees every weekend as a child to make it what it is today.
Today, the resort is almost a sanctuary with a sprawling plantation of 4,500 trees that invite over 250 species of birds—creating an environment not meant to be seen visually, but absorbed with breath and felt in the pulse.
Spread across over 13.5 acres, Aahana takes inspiration from its environment and blends effortlessly as if the forest around has left its territory and slipped into the resort. Today, the resort is almost a sanctuary with a sprawling plantation of 4,500 trees that invite over 250 species of birds.
“Jim Corbett is a destination where travellers tend to spend more time at the resort—barring a few hours reserved for safari—so we wanted to add a wellness experience rooted in the space,” says Tripathi.
Days unfold here at a slow pace. As the early morning sun bathes the property in fresh golden light, the day begins with a simple stroll under rustling trees—a ritual that becomes meditation. Post a birdwatching walk, it slips into the afternoon with storytelling sessions to acquaint children with wildlife. At dusk, a wildlife documentary screening, and a Kumaoni cultural show with dinner ends the day.
At Spa L’OCCITANE en Provence, the treatment begins even before the spa rooms. The foyer leads to an airy courtyard that invites: the energising sunrays, therapeutic sound of waterfall, and freshness of grass with dew. The treatment rooms with steam cubicles and jacuzzis appear washed with sun filtering in through the skylight.
The luxury here is not loud but settled delicately in the details. At Spa L’OCCITANE en Provence, the treatment begins even before the spa rooms. The foyer leads to an airy courtyard that invites: the energising sunrays, therapeutic sound of waterfall, and freshness of grass with dew. The treatment rooms with steam cubicles and jacuzzis appear washed with sun filtering in through the skylight. With therapies including a signature Aahana body massage with Aromachologie oils, L’OCCITANE offers its celebrated rituals such as Sleep & Reset.
At Aahana, the forest is not just a backdrop or a destination one leaves on a gypsy to explore; it serves as the primary keeper of an immersive Corbett experience.