Frozen Assets

Being part of Les Trois Vallées, the world’s largest linked ski area, Courchevel has long been a winter playground for the ultra-rich. Beyond its immaculate pistes lies a world of Michelin-starred dining, designer boutiques, and palatial stays—now elevated further by the arrival of Rosewood Courchevel Le Jardin Alpin. Perched at the top of Courchevel 1850, the ski-in ski-out retreat blends alpine grandeur with Rosewood’s signature refinement, complete with ski butlers, private slope access, and sweeping mountain views.
The 51 rooms and suites open to snow-draped panoramas, catering to guests unfazed by nightly tariffs upwards of `3.25 lakh. Its largest signature house, the four-bedroom Jardin Alpin Apartment—priced at nearly `33 lakh a night—epitomises chalet opulence with a private lift, fireplace lounge, wraparound terraces overlooking La Saulire, cinema room, and professional kitchen. French designer Tristan Auer imagined the property as a “private mansion chalet rather than a traditional hotel,” creating interiors that feel both intimate and spectacular.
Luxury extends seamlessly from the slopes to the spa. The Asaya wellness retreat houses a 17m indoor heated pool, sauna, steam rooms, and restorative therapies featuring Sodashi and Maison EviDenS de Beauté. Its signature Ski Legs Revival treatment—combining cryotherapy, massage, and recovery Air Jet Boots—is tailored for post-slope recovery.
At SALTO, Chef Gioia Baek crafts alpine indulgence with Savoyard fondue, blue lobster risotto, ricotta lemon tortelli, and salt-crusted sea bass, paired with vintages from the hotel’s cellar. By evening, the outdoor lounge slips into full apres-ski rhythm with DJ sets, cocktails, ending with a nightcap by the crackling fireplace indoors. For those seeking rarer privileges, the concierge curates experiences ranging from private summit dinners with fireworks to exclusive first-and-last tracks on Courchevel’s untouched runs. Here exclusivity isn’t an amenity—it is the very atmosphere.