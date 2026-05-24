Frozen Assets

Being part of Les Trois Vallées, the world’s largest linked ski area, Courchevel has long been a winter playground for the ultra-rich. Beyond its immaculate pistes lies a world of Michelin-starred dining, designer boutiques, and palatial stays—now elevated further by the arrival of Rosewood Courchevel Le Jardin Alpin. Perched at the top of Courchevel 1850, the ski-in ski-out retreat blends alpine grandeur with Rosewood’s signature refinement, complete with ski butlers, private slope access, and sweeping mountain views.

The 51 rooms and suites open to snow-draped panoramas, catering to guests unfazed by nightly tariffs upwards of `3.25 lakh. Its largest signature house, the four-bedroom Jardin Alpin Apartment—priced at nearly `33 lakh a night—epitomises chalet opulence with a private lift, fireplace lounge, wraparound terraces overlooking La Saulire, cinema room, and professional kitchen. French designer Tristan Auer imagined the property as a “private mansion chalet rather than a traditional hotel,” creating interiors that feel both intimate and spectacular.