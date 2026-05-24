Ghost of the Himalayas

Before dawn has fully broken over Ulley in Ladakh, word travels faster than light across ridgelines and river bends: a snow leopard has been spotted near Mangyu village. Within minutes, vehicles ready themselves, trackers relay coordinates over walkie-talkies, and naturalists gather guests for what is always a fleeting possibility. The drive unfolds across a terrain that feels both immense and intimate—apricot orchards briefly soften the severity of rock and ice, while the Indus snakes alongside like a steady companion. Snow begins to fall, blurring edges and distances.
By the time the convoy reaches Mangyu, the mountains have settled back into stillness. The mother snow leopard and her two sub-adult cubs, glimpsed an hour earlier, have dissolved into the landscape they are named for. At the heart of Ulley’s reputation as one of the world’s most reliable snow leopard habitats is an intricate human network. At properties like the Snow Leopard Lodge, this system is both structured and deeply local. “There are six to seven spotters working from early morning till dusk, for nearly six months a year,” says Tom, a naturalist associated with the lodge. Armed with high-powered spotting scopes—often worth several lakhs—these trackers occupy strategic vantage points across the valley. Despite their growing visibility, snow leopards remain profoundly elusive. “They’re called the ‘Ghost of the Mountain’ for a reason,” Tom explains. “They’re shy.”
Ulley’s rugged slopes are rich in life, even if it takes a trained eye to see it. Herds of Asiatic ibex move with improbable ease along vertical cliffs. Nearby, Ladakhi urials—distinguished by their curved horns—graze in small groups, blending seamlessly into the terrain. Golden eagles circle overhead, while marmots and foxes animate the quieter corners of the valley.
Snow leopard tourism, which gained momentum after 2009, has transformed Ulley into a rare example of conservation aligning with livelihood.
For generations, Ladakhi communities have depended on livestock for survival. A single predation event—when a snow leopard entered a poorly secured pen—could devastate a household’s income. “Traditionally, livestock pens were open at the top,” explains Surya Ramachandran, a Chennai-based conservationist and naturalist who has been working in Ulley for over a decade. “Snow leopards would enter from above. With support from the conservancy and donors, villagers began reinforcing these pens with wire mesh and proper roofing.” The results have been dramatic. “Retaliation has reduced by nearly 95 per cent,” Surya says. The shift, however, is not just economic—it is perceptual. “Earlier, wildlife was seen as a threat,” Surya notes. “Now it is a source of income. Tourism has changed everything. People host guests, work as trackers and guides. Conservation is no longer imposed—it is owned by the community.”
Snow leopard tourism, which gained momentum after 2009, has transformed Ulley into a rare example of conservation aligning with livelihood. Guests typically stay four to five nights, significantly increasing their chances of a sighting. Beyond winter, when snow leopard tracking is at its peak, Ulley offers a range of experiences—hiking, monastery visits, cycling—ensuring year-round engagement with the landscape. For Surya, who has spent years observing these animals, the snow leopard remains endlessly compelling. “It’s a rock animal, not a snow animal,” he says. “You can see it any time of the year.” As dusk settles over Ulley and the silhouettes of ridgelines fade into blue, the absence of a sighting does not feel like failure. Instead, it reinforces the quiet truth that defines this landscape: that the snow leopard’s greatest power lies in its invisibility. And in that invisibility, a new story has taken root—one where survival, for both people and predator, is no longer a zero-sum game.