Ghost of the Himalayas

Before dawn has fully broken over Ulley in Ladakh, word travels faster than light across ridgelines and river bends: a snow leopard has been spotted near Mangyu village. Within minutes, vehicles ready themselves, trackers relay coordinates over walkie-talkies, and naturalists gather guests for what is always a fleeting possibility. The drive unfolds across a terrain that feels both immense and intimate—apricot orchards briefly soften the severity of rock and ice, while the Indus snakes alongside like a steady companion. Snow begins to fall, blurring edges and distances.

By the time the convoy reaches Mangyu, the mountains have settled back into stillness. The mother snow leopard and her two sub-adult cubs, glimpsed an hour earlier, have dissolved into the landscape they are named for. At the heart of Ulley’s reputation as one of the world’s most reliable snow leopard habitats is an intricate human network. At properties like the Snow Leopard Lodge, this system is both structured and deeply local. “There are six to seven spotters working from early morning till dusk, for nearly six months a year,” says Tom, a naturalist associated with the lodge. Armed with high-powered spotting scopes—often worth several lakhs—these trackers occupy strategic vantage points across the valley. Despite their growing visibility, snow leopards remain profoundly elusive. “They’re called the ‘Ghost of the Mountain’ for a reason,” Tom explains. “They’re shy.”

Ulley’s rugged slopes are rich in life, even if it takes a trained eye to see it. Herds of Asiatic ibex move with improbable ease along vertical cliffs. Nearby, Ladakhi urials—distinguished by their curved horns—graze in small groups, blending seamlessly into the terrain. Golden eagles circle overhead, while marmots and foxes animate the quieter corners of the valley.