What Lies Beneath

Strolling through Nuremberg’s postcard-perfect streets, you’d scarcely believe that beneath your feet lies a vast subterranean world shaped by war. Hidden nearly 20 m underground is the city’s network of rock-cut tunnels and bunkers—spaces that became unlikely guardians of Europe’s artistic treasures during WWII.

Descend into the depths and the temperature immediately drops to around 8-10°C. Stretching across nearly 25,000 sqm, the Historische Felsengänge (historic rock-cut cellars) form a labyrinth carved into sandstone beneath the city. Though originally created in medieval times, these tunnels took on an entirely new purpose during the WWII, when they became shelters during Allied bombing and storage sites for priceless cultural artefacts.

A short walk away stands the Historische Kunstbunker—historic art bunker. Built on Hitler’s orders in 1939-40, it safeguards artworks, manuscripts, and relics from destruction.