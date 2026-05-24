Wok This Way in Wan Chai

Humidity gathers the instant you arrive in Wan Chai in Hong Kong, settling on your arms, your neck, the back of your knees, as if the air itself has weight—but here, it carries something else too: the smell of food at every stage of becoming. Butter melting into hot buns, broth simmering somewhere unseen, oil snapping awake in deep woks. Nearby, the harbour breathes briny, metallic; it gives way to soy, sugar, smoke.

A tram groans along the tracks, its bell sharp, cutting through conversations in Cantonese, English, and something in between. You cross with office workers, but your attention drifts—not to the rhythm of footsteps, but to the bakery window glowing gold. Inside, trays of pineapple buns—bo lo bao—sit in neat rows, their crackled tops sugared and burnished. You tear into one while it’s still warm. The crust gives way with a faint crispness, the inside impossibly soft, buttery, almost cloudlike. A man beside you smiles boadly, brushing crumbs from his shirt. “It’s best when you don’t wait,” he says.

At a corner stall, a fruit vendor slices dragon fruit and guava, but just beyond him, steam curls upward from metal baskets stacked high. You follow it instinctively. A woman lifts a bamboo lid and releases a cloud scented with shrimp, pork, and sesame. Inside: assorted dim sum—har gow, translucent and delicate, siu mai, crowned with orange roe, char siu bao, swollen and glossy. You eat standing up, burning your fingers slightly.