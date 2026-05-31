Going with the Gorge

As the boat glides silently through Nitmiluk Gorge in Australia’s remote Northern Territory, the sandstone cliffs seem to change colour with every passing cloud —from deep chocolate brown to glowing orange. The only sounds are cicadas buzzing in the heat and water lapping gently against the rocks. Ancient, dramatic and steeped in indigenous mythology, Nitmiluk National Park feels less like a tourist destination and more like a living landscape.
Carved over millions of years by the Katherine River, the gorge is a chain of 13 sandstone corridors stretching over 16 kilometres. For the Jawoyn people, the traditional custodians of the land, this is sacred country. According to Jawoyn belief, the gorge was created by Bolong, the Rainbow Serpent, who carried water in his dilly bag. Even today, many Jawoyn people avoid swimming or fishing in parts of the gorge out of respect for the spirit believed to inhabit the waters.
One of the best ways to experience Nitmiluk is on a sunrise cruise. As the first light touches the cliffs, the gorge reveals a striking contrast of towering rock walls, dense rainforest pockets and narrow gullies. Depending on water levels, boats travel through up to three gorges, while in the dry season visitors can canoe or swim in calmer stretches.
The park is also rich in wildlife. More than 280 species of birds and mammals live here, alongside freshwater turtles and over 40 species of fish. Saltwater crocodiles occasionally enter the river system during the wet season, while freshwater crocodiles remain year-round. You might get a glimpse of sandy nesting banks where female crocodiles lay eggs. And interestingly it’s the temperature of the sand that determines the sex of the hatchlings.
Nitmiluk’s story is also one of dispossession and resilience. Colonialism transformed much of Jawoyn land into pastureland, but after a decade-long struggle involving more than 50 clans, ownership of the gorge area was returned to the community in the 1980s.
For sweeping views, visitors climb to Baruwei Lookout, where the first gorge opens into distant escarpments and the vast Seventeen Mile Valley. Nitmiluk also offers a deeper cultural experience. Today, tourism plays a key role in supporting local livelihoods. At the visitor centre, Jawoyn guides introduce travellers to spear throwing, basket weaving, bush medicine and the haunting sounds of the didgeridoo.
Nitmiluk also offers a deeper cultural experience. Today, tourism plays a key role in supporting local livelihoods. At the visitor centre, Jawoyn guides introduce travellers to spear throwing, basket weaving, bush medicine and the haunting sounds of the didgeridoo.
Across the park, ancient rock art sites depict kangaroos, goannas and hunting scenes, thousands of years old.
For those seeking an even grander perspective, helicopter rides soar above the gorge system, revealing winding waterways cutting through dense forest like a giant serpent. Some flights land near remote waterfalls such as Twin Falls, where a short hike through tall grass leads to pristine rock pools. After the heat and dust of the outback, plunging into the cold water feels almost surreal—a fleeting moment of solitude in one of Australia’s oldest landscapes.