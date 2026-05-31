Going with the Gorge

As the boat glides silently through Nitmiluk Gorge in Australia’s remote Northern Territory, the sandstone cliffs seem to change colour with every passing cloud —from deep chocolate brown to glowing orange. The only sounds are cicadas buzzing in the heat and water lapping gently against the rocks. Ancient, dramatic and steeped in indigenous mythology, Nitmiluk National Park feels less like a tourist destination and more like a living landscape.

Carved over millions of years by the Katherine River, the gorge is a chain of 13 sandstone corridors stretching over 16 kilometres. For the Jawoyn people, the traditional custodians of the land, this is sacred country. According to Jawoyn belief, the gorge was created by Bolong, the Rainbow Serpent, who carried water in his dilly bag. Even today, many Jawoyn people avoid swimming or fishing in parts of the gorge out of respect for the spirit believed to inhabit the waters.

One of the best ways to experience Nitmiluk is on a sunrise cruise. As the first light touches the cliffs, the gorge reveals a striking contrast of towering rock walls, dense rainforest pockets and narrow gullies. Depending on water levels, boats travel through up to three gorges, while in the dry season visitors can canoe or swim in calmer stretches.