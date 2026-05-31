The Stories Along the Way

In the Nepali village of Dhampus, a shawl vendor once stopped Maria D’Souza and asked her to take his photograph. As she lifted the camera, he called out to his wife and said, “Agar hum duniya nahi dekh sakte to kya hua, duniya to hume dekh sakti hai. (Even if we may never get to see the world, the world can still see us).”

That sentence stayed with Maria long after she returned home. Travel, she realised, did not have to revolve around monuments, tourist spots, or postcard moments. It could become a bridge between travellers and communities.

The idea slowly evolved into Make It Happen, an experiential travel company that curates community-led travel across India. “We wanted to create travel experiences that benefit the local communities,” Maria says, “We believe people remember stories far more than facts.”