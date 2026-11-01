Where the Stars Shine Down

It turns out you don’t need a spaceship or a Christopher Nolan to experience Interstellar. All it takes is a drive to Bluff, Utah, a tiny desert town in the southwestern United States.

With a population of fewer than 300 people, Bluff is known for having some of the darkest skies on the planet. Recognised as one of the few Dark Sky Communities by the International Dark-Sky Association, the town regulates the lighting of every home and office to protect its night skies. Unlike most tourist destinations, its main attraction only “opens” after sunset. As daylight fades over Utah’s postcard-perfect orange mesas (flat-topped mountains), the landscape turns into a silhouette. Today, more than 80 per cent of the world’s population lives under light-polluted skies, making truly dark nights the exception rather than the norm. In places like Bluff, these skies are protected by law.

Nearby, Goosenecks State Park, also officially designated an International Dark Sky Park, is a hotspot for astrotourism. Some of the celestial wonders visible to the naked eye include the Hercules Cluster, the Andromeda Galaxy and the Sagittarius star clouds.

The allure of dark skies, after all, goes beyond astronomy and mysticism. You find yourself instinctively looking up every few minutes, watching the first stars emerge. Almost in a flash, the night sky comes alive: a velvety, pitch-black blanket studded with shining balls of silvery light in every direction. At the Bluff Observatory, it would seem that telescopes are almost secondary. “The naked eye does most of the work here,” says Dean Regas, astronomer and author of 100 Things to See in the Night Sky, reflecting on what these dark skies mean today. “I think dark skies awaken something in us that we didn’t know was there.”