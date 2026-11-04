Along the coastline

In Gujarat’s Saurashtra region, the Barda Hills offer a different way to explore the state, bringing together wildlife, medieval architecture, forest trails and stretches of coastline. Spread across Porbandar and Devbhumi Dwarka districts, the region is a convenient addition to a trip covering Porbandar, Dwarka and Somnath. Rather than being centered around a single attraction, Barda is best explored through a series of excursions that reveal its natural and cultural landscape. A good place to begin is the Barda Wildlife Sanctuary, which has emerged as a second habitat for the Asiatic lion beyond the Gir landscape. The sanctuary, spread across 192.31 square kilometres, is characterised by dry deciduous vegetation, rocky hills and forest patches. A safari through the sanctuary offers an opportunity to explore its wildlife habitat, with possibilities of spotting leopards, hyenas, chinkara and other native fauna, alongside a variety of bird species. Asiatic lions have also established a population here following their natural dispersal into the region. The Gujarat

Forest Department has been undertaking conservation and habitat development initiatives to support this landscape. Jungle safaris with dedicated vehicles were introduced in 2024, making wildlife exploration a more accessible part of a Barda visit.