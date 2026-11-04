Along the coastline

In Gujarat’s Saurashtra region, the Barda Hills offer a different way to explore the state, bringing together wildlife, medieval architecture, forest trails and stretches of coastline. Spread across Porbandar and Devbhumi Dwarka districts, the region is a convenient addition to a trip covering Porbandar, Dwarka and Somnath. Rather than being centered around a single attraction, Barda is best explored through a series of excursions that reveal its natural and cultural landscape. A good place to begin is the Barda Wildlife Sanctuary, which has emerged as a second habitat for the Asiatic lion beyond the Gir landscape. The sanctuary, spread across 192.31 square kilometres, is characterised by dry deciduous vegetation, rocky hills and forest patches. A safari through the sanctuary offers an opportunity to explore its wildlife habitat, with possibilities of spotting leopards, hyenas, chinkara and other native fauna, alongside a variety of bird species. Asiatic lions have also established a population here following their natural dispersal into the region. The Gujarat
Forest Department has been undertaking conservation and habitat development initiatives to support this landscape. Jungle safaris with dedicated vehicles were introduced in 2024, making wildlife exploration a more accessible part of a Barda visit.
From the forest, head toward Ghumli, an archaeological site nestled at the foothills of the Barda range. Once an important capital of the Jethwa dynasty, the historic settlement is home to remnants of Gujarat’s medieval architectural heritage. The highlight is the Navlakha Temple, a 12th–13th-century structure known for its elaborate stone carvings, ornate pillars and distinctive architectural details. Its sculpted exterior and imposing platform make it worth exploring at a leisurely pace, particularly for those interested in the region’s temple architecture and history. A short walk around the heritage complex also brings you to Vikai Vav, also known as JetaVav. Built by the Jethwa ruler Vikiaji, this historic stepwell is among the largest in Gujarat. Its descending flights of steps, intricate stonework and surviving entrance pavilions offer a glimpse into the water-management systems and craftsmanship of the period.
The Barda landscape also lends itself to slower outdoor exploration. For those interested in walking through the hills, the forested terrain offers opportunities to explore its trails and viewpoints, with the surrounding coastal plains providing a broader perspective of the region. The Kileshwar Mahadev Temple, set within a forested valley, is another stop to include. The temple’s natural surroundings and quieter setting make it a worthwhile detour, particularly after the monsoon when the landscape is greener. Visitors can combine the temple visit with time exploring the surrounding hills.
For a change of scenery, drive to Jambuvan Cave in Ranavav, where natural limestone formations meet mythology. Associated with Jambavan, the bear king from the Ramayana, the cave is a place of religious significance as well as geological interest. Visitors can explore its underground passages, observe the naturally formed rock structures and visit the subterranean Shivling. The cave’s enclosed setting offers a contrast to the open hills and forest landscapes outside, making it an interesting addition to a heritage and nature-focused excursion. The journey can then continue toward the coast. About 30 km from the Barda region, Miyani Beach and Creek offer a quieter alternative to Gujarat’s more frequented seaside destinations. Here, the creek meets the Arabian Sea, creating a coastal landscape where visitors can watch fishing boats, observe birds along the water and spend time by the shore.
Further south, Madhavpur Ghed makes for another worthwhile excursion. Known for its coconut-lined coastal stretches and the Madhavrai Temple, the village offers an opportunity to combine a beach visit with a look at the region’s religious heritage. The drive itself is part of the experience, with the coastline providing a changing backdrop along the way. Visitors can spend time by the sea before exploring the temple and the surrounding settlement. Its relatively unhurried coastal setting makes it a suitable stop for those looking to extend their exploration beyond Porbandar’s urban attractions.