Beyond Lahaul’s familiar routes

Tucked away in Himachal Pradesh’s Lahaul district, Miyar Valley is a 75-kilometre stretch of alpine landscapes, granite peaks, glacial lakes and flower-filled meadows. Often called the Yosemite of the Himalayas, it is best explored on foot, following the Miyar River from the lower villages toward the glacier.

Begin the journey from Udaipur, driving further into the valley through small mountain settlements. Shukto and Khanjar are important stops along the route, with Khanjar serving as a starting point for several treks into the upper valley. As the road gives way to walking trails, the landscape opens into broad meadows, streams and grazing pastures. During summer, Gaddi shepherds bring their flocks of sheep and goats to these high-altitude grazing grounds, offering visitors a glimpse into the region’s pastoral traditions.