Beyond Lahaul’s familiar routes

Tucked away in Himachal Pradesh’s Lahaul district, Miyar Valley is a 75-kilometre stretch of alpine landscapes, granite peaks, glacial lakes and flower-filled meadows. Often called the Yosemite of the Himalayas, it is best explored on foot, following the Miyar River from the lower villages toward the glacier.
Begin the journey from Udaipur, driving further into the valley through small mountain settlements. Shukto and Khanjar are important stops along the route, with Khanjar serving as a starting point for several treks into the upper valley. As the road gives way to walking trails, the landscape opens into broad meadows, streams and grazing pastures. During summer, Gaddi shepherds bring their flocks of sheep and goats to these high-altitude grazing grounds, offering visitors a glimpse into the region’s pastoral traditions.
Continue toward Thanpattan, where the valley’s alpine vegetation becomes more prominent. The meadows are particularly colourful during the flowering season, with Himalayan wildflowers and blue poppies adding to the landscape. The route also offers views of towering granite formations, including Castle Peak and Neverseen Tower, which attract experienced rock climbers and mountaineers from around the world.
Further into the upper valley lies Kesar Yon Choo, a collection of seven sacred glacial ponds near the snout of the Miyar Glacier. Surrounded by rugged mountain terrain, the turquoise waters make this one of the trek’s most distinctive stops. Visitors can also explore the surrounding glacier landscape with an experienced guide, depending on weather and trail conditions.
For those with extra time, the Chhudong Valley offers another excursion through expansive meadows and mountain scenery. The more demanding route to Kang La Pass connects Miyar with Zanskar and is suited to experienced trekkers undertaking a longer expedition.