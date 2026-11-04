Tracing the textile trail

We travelled the length of Karnataka, chasing the wooden looms that weave Karnataka’s timeless identity. While many local regions cherish their specialised weaves, three names stand as the crowning jewels of Karnataka’s handloom identity: Molakalmuru, Ilkal and Gajendragada. It may be surprising to leave Mysuru silk off the list, but they are already spoken for. So, we sought something older, slower and profoundly rural.

Our first stop was Molakalmuru in Chitradurga district, where the silk saris are celebrated for their lush mulberry silk and complex, long-repeat motifs drawn from nature — peacocks, parrots and delicate flora. In a town full of weavers, we met a humble man whose ancestors migrated from Maharashtra nearly three centuries ago, looking for work in Karnataka. They settled in Molakalmuru and changed the history of the place. While everyone wove simple cotton saris, they dared to weave silk and include bold designs that made heads turn. Their family worked in silence for generations until Vanjre Ramesh got the recognition he deserved. Ramesh received the official certification authorising him to use the GI tag for his saris in 2014 and bagged the national award for his contribution to handloom weaving of the traditional Molakalmuru silk sari in 2015.

Our next stop was the iconic Ilkal in Bagalkot district. The magic lies in the tope teni technique, which was granted GI status in 2007. It is an intricate interlocking process in which the cotton body of the sari is seamlessly joined with a deep, contrasting silk pallu. The distinctive border motifs echo the architectural stepped towers of ancient Chalukyan temples.