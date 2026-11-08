A Little Bit of India in Bangkok

The first thing you notice in Bangkok’s Indian neighbourhoods is the smell of home. Samosas sizzle in hot oil, chai is poured into steel cups, and conversations shift between Hindi, Punjabi and Thai. Thousands of kilometres from India, these streets offer a comforting reminder of home.

For Twinkle Paul, 39, a restaurant owner originally from Delhi, serving that comfort is a family tradition. Her restaurant serves everything from dosa to chole bhature. “Our aim has always been to serve authentic Indian food, especially for Indians visiting Thailand,” she says. But the clientele is changing. “Now even Thai people are enjoying Indian food,” Paul says with a smile.

For Mumbai tourist Mittal Mishra, travelling with his wife and two children, discovering the neighbourhood was a relief. The family had struggled to adjust to Thai cuisine until they stumbled upon a cluster of Indian restaurants. “Seeing so many Indian restaurants, it almost felt like we were back in India,” he recalls.

A few streets away, Indian heritage finds expression in colourful textiles. Raj Paul Singh, originally from Punjab, has spent decades in Bangkok’s textile trade, carrying forward his family business. He now runs four shops in one of the city’s busiest textile markets.