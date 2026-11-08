The Penguin Homecoming

As dusk settles over the windswept coast of Australia’s Phillip Island, eyes remain fixed on the sandy shores of Summerland Beach. Then, almost out of nowhere, a tiny silhouette emerges from the water. Soon, another follows, and then a cluster of them. Barely a foot tall, the little penguins begin their determined waddle towards their burrows. This is the Penguin Parade, one of Australia’s most extraordinary wildlife experiences. Every evening, hundreds of little penguins, also known as fairy penguins, return from a busy day of fishing in the Southern Ocean to the safety of their nests.
“This daily ritual has been happening for thousands of years and still remains one of nature’s most mesmerising spectacles,” says Mark Anderson, General Manager, Tourism, Phillip Island Nature Parks.
Indeed, for many travellers, the Penguin Parade is reason enough to visit Phillip Island, home to the world’s largest colony of little penguins, with an estimated population of around 37,000. “Found along the coast of southern Australia and New Zealand, little penguins are the smallest of the world’s 18 penguin species,” says Anderson. “They weigh just under a kilogram and are only slightly bigger than a bowling pin.”
Located just two hours southeast of Melbourne, Phillip Island is one of Victoria’s most popular day-trip destinations. Visitors can spend the day spotting kangaroos in open fields, watching koalas doze atop eucalyptus trees, and then make their way to Summerland Beach in the evening for the island’s biggest draw, the Penguin Parade. “It’s one of those things that everyone tells you to do when you live in the region,” says Ritika Gupta, a Melbourne-based content creator.
Once at the beach, visitors settle into tiered grandstands overlooking the sea as park rangers explain the rules: no flash photography, no loud noises and no disturbing the birds. As anticipation builds, it becomes evident that the parade follows nature’s clock rather than a fixed daily timetable. Closely aligned with sunset, the penguins’ arrival time changes with the seasons. “Penguins gather offshore in groups called ‘rafts’ and wait until dusk before crossing the beach to hide from predators such as sea eagles and Pacific gulls,” explains Anderson. They emerge from the sea only when it is sufficiently dark, making it harder for predators to spot them.
The colony spends nearly 80 per cent of its life at sea, coming ashore only to maintain its burrows, breed and moult old feathers. Watching rafts of penguins emerge from the water and make their way home “is undeniably a bucket-list experience,” says Gupta.
Long after the last penguin has vanished into the darkness, you realise that you have witnessed one of nature’s most incredible homecomings: a timeless glimpse into the lives of Australia’s little penguins.