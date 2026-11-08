The Penguin Homecoming

As dusk settles over the windswept coast of Australia’s Phillip Island, eyes remain fixed on the sandy shores of Summerland Beach. Then, almost out of nowhere, a tiny silhouette emerges from the water. Soon, another follows, and then a cluster of them. Barely a foot tall, the little penguins begin their determined waddle towards their burrows. This is the Penguin Parade, one of Australia’s most extraordinary wildlife experiences. Every evening, hundreds of little penguins, also known as fairy penguins, return from a busy day of fishing in the Southern Ocean to the safety of their nests.

“This daily ritual has been happening for thousands of years and still remains one of nature’s most mesmerising spectacles,” says Mark Anderson, General Manager, Tourism, Phillip Island Nature Parks.

Indeed, for many travellers, the Penguin Parade is reason enough to visit Phillip Island, home to the world’s largest colony of little penguins, with an estimated population of around 37,000. “Found along the coast of southern Australia and New Zealand, little penguins are the smallest of the world’s 18 penguin species,” says Anderson. “They weigh just under a kilogram and are only slightly bigger than a bowling pin.”