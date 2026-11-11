Beauty of Bastar

Our first stop was Kondagaon, a charming town that has earned the title of Shilpnagari or city of artisans. It is particularly celebrated for its dhokra art, the traditional bell-metal craft created using the ancient lost-wax technique. With roots stretching back over 4,600 years to the Indus Valley Civilisation, this art form has found a remarkable home in Bastar, where generations of artisans have kept the tradition alive. Today, more than 150 craftspeople continue to practise and innovate in this distinctive medium. The creative repertoire here extends well beyond metalwork, encompassing iron craft, terracotta, bamboo, woodwork, kaudi art and handloom textiles. Walking through this world of handmade treasures offers a fascinating glimpse into the region’s cultural identity, where artistry is not merely an occupation but a way of life.

But Bastar’s charms are not confined to its craft traditions. Nature has been equally generous, as we discovered on our next outing to Tatamari, a picturesque hill destination that is fast emerging as an attraction for nature and adventure enthusiasts. The journey itself is an experience, particularly the winding stretch through Barah Bhanwar, literally translating to 12 turns. As the road snakes through the hills, dense forests and sweeping valley views make for a rather spectacular drive. Spread across nearly 150 acres, the Tatamari plateau offers breathtaking panoramas of the surrounding mountains and an abundance of fresh mountain air. An unexpected highlight was the local Bastariya cuisine, prepared by women from self-help groups. Hearty, flavourful and rooted in regional traditions, our meal here was easily one of the most memorable experiences of the trip.

The grand finalé, however, was Chitrakoot/Chitrakote Falls, arguably Bastar’s most spectacular natural wonder. Located on the Indravati River, around 40 kilometres from Jagdalpur, this magnificent waterfall is often called the Niagara of India, thanks to its distinctive horseshoe-shaped formation. At approximately 90 feet high, its real drama lies in its extraordinary width, which can stretch up to 150 metres during the monsoon. And what a sight it is! As the river gathers momentum during the rains, multiple streams plunge over the rocky edge, creating a thunderous spectacle against the backdrop of lush forests. The water can take on a deep reddish hue during the monsoon, while in summer, particularly under moonlight, it appears almost luminous white. Depending on the season, between three and seven streams cascade down the precipice, transforming the landscape into a constantly changing natural masterpiece.