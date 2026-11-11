Set sail to the Vengurla Rocks

Off the coast of Sindhudurg in Maharashtra, the Vengurla Rocks, also known as the Burnt Islands, make for an interesting marine excursion along the Konkan coast. This cluster of around 20 large rocky formations rises from the Arabian Sea, with steep cliffs, sea caves, historic lighthouses and nesting grounds for seabirds. The best way to explore the archipelago is by arranging a boat excursion from Vengurla Port, subject to sea conditions.

The boat journey itself is a significant part of the experience. As you sail farther offshore, the mainland gradually disappears and the rocky formations become more prominent. One of the landmarks to look out for is the old lighthouse on Burnt Island. Built by the British in the 19th century, it was among the earliest lighthouses they established in the region. It has an interesting maritime history: when the lighting apparatus was delayed in arriving from Britain, a large log fire was reportedly kept burning on the island to guide passing ships. The lighting apparatus eventually arrived and a new cast-iron lighthouse tower was built in 1931.

Continue toward Bird Island, named after the seabirds that use the rocky outcrop as a nesting ground. The island is particularly known for its population of Indian swiftlets, with more than a lakh birds reported to visit and breed here. Bridled terns are also among the species found in the area. This makes it an interesting stop for birdwatchers, although visitors should observe the birds without disturbing their nesting habitat.