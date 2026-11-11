Walk through Bengal’s red canyon

A staircase provides access to the lower sections of the canyon, bringing visitors closer to its eroded formations. Follow the steps down toward the Shilabati riverbed, where the landscape looks quite different from above. During the drier months, the river recedes to reveal stretches of sand and exposed riverbed, while the monsoon brings water into the deeper channels of the gorge. The descent also offers opportunities to observe the intricate patterns formed by water erosion along the laterite walls.

Gongoni also features in local folklore associated with the Mahabharata. According to the legend, the Pandavas stayed in the area during their exile and Bhima defeated the demon Bakasura here. Local accounts attribute the uneven terrain to the force of their mythical battle, although the gorge itself is the result of natural geological processes.

The excursion can be combined with a visit to Bishnupur, known for its terracotta temples, making Gongoni a worthwhile addition to a heritage-focused West Bengal itinerary. Allow time to explore the gorge at a comfortable pace, wear suitable footwear for the uneven terrain and exercise caution near the steep edges, particularly during the monsoon.