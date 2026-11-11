Walk through Bengal’s red canyon

Known as the ‘Grand Canyon of Bengal’ Gongoni Danga in Garbeta, Paschim Medinipur, makes for an interesting excursion into West Bengal’s lesser-known landscapes. Located along the banks of the Shilabati River, the gorge is characterised by deep ravines, rugged cliffs and unusual formations carved into the region’s laterite terrain through years of erosion. Begin your visit at the upper viewpoints, where the scale of the landscape becomes apparent. The exposed red soil, craggy ridges and pillar-like formations create an unusual contrast with the surrounding greenery and the river below. Depending on the sunlight, the laterite cliffs shift between shades of red, rust and yellow. Take time to walk along the upper stretches and explore the different viewpoints before descending toward the gorge.
A staircase provides access to the lower sections of the canyon, bringing visitors closer to its eroded formations. Follow the steps down toward the Shilabati riverbed, where the landscape looks quite different from above. During the drier months, the river recedes to reveal stretches of sand and exposed riverbed, while the monsoon brings water into the deeper channels of the gorge. The descent also offers opportunities to observe the intricate patterns formed by water erosion along the laterite walls.
Gongoni also features in local folklore associated with the Mahabharata. According to the legend, the Pandavas stayed in the area during their exile and Bhima defeated the demon Bakasura here. Local accounts attribute the uneven terrain to the force of their mythical battle, although the gorge itself is the result of natural geological processes.
The excursion can be combined with a visit to Bishnupur, known for its terracotta temples, making Gongoni a worthwhile addition to a heritage-focused West Bengal itinerary. Allow time to explore the gorge at a comfortable pace, wear suitable footwear for the uneven terrain and exercise caution near the steep edges, particularly during the monsoon.