A Case of the Blues

Think of the Netherlands and images of winding canals, stately windmills, bicycles and chunky wooden clogs immediately come to mind. But there is another enduring symbol of Dutch identity: its exquisite blue-and-white pottery. Known as Delftware or Delft Blue, this celebrated ceramic tradition originated in the charming city of Delft, about an hour by train from Amsterdam. The city has been the custodian of this centuries-old craft, producing delicate ceramics adorned with intricate blue paintings against luminous white surfaces. These creations are as much a part of Dutch heritage as its windmills.

The story of Delftware has an interesting colonial connection. In the early 17th century, ships belonging to the Dutch East India Company brought back Chinese porcelain alongside spices and silk. Prized by European royalty and wealthy households, these exquisite ceramics were admired for their delicate finish and sophisticated designs. Their superior quality was attributed to kaolin, a white china clay unavailable in Europe, as well as specialised firing techniques. Its arrival led to a European interpretation of an Asian art form that gradually acquired a distinct Dutch identity.

By the mid-17th century, Delft had emerged as the centre of this flourishing industry. Vacant buildings, including former breweries and canal houses, offered ideal spaces for workshops, while the city’s waterways facilitated transportation. Royal patronage helped popularise the craft across Europe. Nearly 30 potteries were soon operating here.