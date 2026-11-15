A Case of the Blues

Think of the Netherlands and images of winding canals, stately windmills, bicycles and chunky wooden clogs immediately come to mind. But there is another enduring symbol of Dutch identity: its exquisite blue-and-white pottery. Known as Delftware or Delft Blue, this celebrated ceramic tradition originated in the charming city of Delft, about an hour by train from Amsterdam. The city has been the custodian of this centuries-old craft, producing delicate ceramics adorned with intricate blue paintings against luminous white surfaces. These creations are as much a part of Dutch heritage as its windmills.
The story of Delftware has an interesting colonial connection. In the early 17th century, ships belonging to the Dutch East India Company brought back Chinese porcelain alongside spices and silk. Prized by European royalty and wealthy households, these exquisite ceramics were admired for their delicate finish and sophisticated designs. Their superior quality was attributed to kaolin, a white china clay unavailable in Europe, as well as specialised firing techniques. Its arrival led to a European interpretation of an Asian art form that gradually acquired a distinct Dutch identity.
By the mid-17th century, Delft had emerged as the centre of this flourishing industry. Vacant buildings, including former breweries and canal houses, offered ideal spaces for workshops, while the city’s waterways facilitated transportation. Royal patronage helped popularise the craft across Europe. Nearly 30 potteries were soon operating here.
Born out of an encounter with Chinese porcelain, Delft Blue has evolved into one of the Netherlands’ most recognisable cultural signatures
Among them was De Porceleyne Fles, established in 1653 and today known as Royal Delft. However, the industry gradually declined in the 19th century as competition from British, German and French manufacturers intensified. Most workshops shut down, leaving De Porceleyne Fles as the last surviving producer of original Delftware.
Today, the Royal Delft Museum traces the history and evolution of the craft through its remarkable collection of ceramics. But the real highlight is a guided tour of the Royal Delft Factory, where visitors can watch artisans at work.
The secret behind Delft Blue’s distinctive colour is cobalt oxide. The pigment appears almost black before firing but transforms into a brilliant blue when exposed to high temperatures. The elaborate, multi-stage process begins with preparing a liquid clay mixture containing around ten raw materials, including porcelain clay, chalk and quartz. The mixture is poured into porous plaster moulds, allowing the clay to take shape.
After its first firing, the piece is handed over to skilled Delftware painters, who hand-paint it using cobalt-based pigment. Water is later added to create different shades, after which the piece is coated with a transparent glaze and fired again.
Born out of an encounter with Chinese porcelain, Delft Blue has evolved into one of the Netherlands’ most recognisable cultural signatures. Its designs may have adapted to changing times, but its painstaking craftsmanship and distinctive aesthetic remain quintessentially Dutch.