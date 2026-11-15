Not the Usual Suspects

November brings a welcome nip to the air in Pilibhit Tiger Reserve in Uttar Pradesh. Twenty minutes into a morning safari, a jeep travelling along a muddy track beside a canal comes to an abrupt halt. “A tiger just jumped into the canal,” announces another driver. The nearest bridge is five minutes away. Engines roar as the jeeps race towards the crossing, raising clouds of dust. Ten minutes later, they are scanning the muddy banks on the other side. Has the tiger crossed already? Just then, it emerges, unhurried and seemingly oblivious to the waiting vehicles. It walks down the track, pauses to sniff the air, turns towards the cameras and disappears into the forest.

It is an impressive introduction to Pilibhit, a lesser-known wilderness on India’s wildlife tourism map. Located along the India-Nepal border, the reserve is part of the Terai belt of forests, grasslands and wetlands. Notified as India’s 46th tiger reserve in 2014, it has since become a conservation success story. “The Terai is very fertile, with high water tables. Historically, it supported luxuriant vegetation because the land was always damp, moist and slushy. Grasslands dominated, especially elephant grass and other tall species that thrive in waterlogged areas,” says Lakshminarayanan Natarajan, scientist and conservationist associated with the Wildlife Institute of India (WII). Sal forests cover nearly 76 per cent of the reserve, interspersed with grasslands and marshes. The Gomti originates here, and its habitats support five of India’s seven deer species and around 450 bird species, including the critically endangered Bengal florican, according to the NTCA.

Pilibhit is also part of a transboundary forest corridor linking India and Nepal. Its forests connect it to Corbett, Dudhwa, Kishanpur and Nepal’s Shuklaphanta National Park, allowing wildlife to move across the landscape. The NTCA-WII’s 2010 assessment estimated 106-118 tigers across the larger Dudhwa-Kheri-Pilibhit landscape.