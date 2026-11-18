A day in Lachen before setting off can be spent exploring Lachen Monastery, also known as Ngodub Choling. The 19th-century Nyingma monastery sits above the village and offers a glimpse into the region’s Buddhist traditions. Its quiet surroundings also make it a suitable stop for a gentle walk while preparing for the expedition. Visitors can explore Lachen’s traditional settlement, interact with local communities and take in views of the surrounding mountains before heading toward the trailhead.

The journey from Gangtok to Lachen is an experience in itself. The five to six-hour drive follows the North Sikkim Highway, with several places worth stopping at along the way. Near Mangan, Singhik Viewpoint offers panoramic views of Mount Kanchenjunga and Mount Siniolchu. Further along, the Seven Sisters Waterfalls and Naga Waterfall make for convenient roadside breaks. Their water flow is particularly impressive during the monsoon and post-monsoon months. Another worthwhile stop is Chungthang, where the Lachen Chu and Lachung Chu rivers meet. The confluence is associated with guru Padmasambhava and holds religious significance for the local Buddhist community.

Once back in Lachen after the trek, travellers can explore more of North Sikkim’s high-altitude landscapes. Gurudongmar Lake, situated at approximately 5,430 metres, is among the highest lakes in the world. Reached via Thangu Valley, the lake is known for its striking blue-green waters, surrounded by barren mountain terrain and snow-covered peaks. The drive also takes visitors through Chopta Valley, an alpine landscape that changes considerably with the seasons. Frozen streams and snow-covered stretches characterise winter, while spring brings flowering meadows and rhododendrons.

Another excursion worth adding to the itinerary is Lachung and Yumthang Valley, in the neighbouring valley. Known as the Valley of Flowers, Yumthang is particularly popular in spring, when its meadows come alive with seasonal blooms. The nearby Shingba Rhododendron Sanctuary is home to several varieties of rhododendrons. Travellers can also visit the natural hot springs in the valley, while those keen to venture further can continue toward Zero Point (Yumesamdong), where the road ends amid snow-covered mountain scenery. Winter visits offer a different experience, with snow transforming the range.