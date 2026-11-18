Three beaches along Maharashtra’s Konkan coast have received international Blue Flag certification for the 2026–27 season, marking the state’s debut on the list of environmentally sustainable beaches. Announced in November 2026 by the Denmark-based Foundation for Environmental Education, the recognition was awarded to Ladghar and Guhagar in Ratnagiri district and Shrivardhan in Raigad district.

The certification places these coastal destinations among beaches recognised for meeting international standards in water quality, environmental management, safety and visitor facilities.

The three beaches can be explored as part of a coastal road trip, with the route running from Shrivardhan in the north to Ladghar in the south, with Guhagar in between. The journey involves crossing the Savitri and Vashishti creeks by vehicle ferry, making the drive an opportunity to explore smaller coastal settlements along the way.

Begin at Shrivardhan Beach, known for its crescent-shaped shoreline and relatively gentle slope toward the sea. Visitors can spend time walking along the beach, enjoying the coastal views and exploring the nearby town. The local gram panchayat’s waste management initiatives have also contributed to the beach’s environmental recognition.

Continue south toward Ladghar Beach, near Dapoli, crossing the Savitri Creek by Ro-Ro vehicle ferry from Bagmandale Jetty to Veshvi. The beach is popularly known as Tamas Teertha, referring to the reddish hue of its waves, particularly around sunset. Its quieter shoreline makes it suitable for leisurely walks, watching the changing colours of the sea and spending time by the water. Visitors can also explore the neighbouring coastal villages of Kelshi and Anjarle along the drive toward Dapoli.

From Ladghar, continue toward Dabhol Jetty and cross the Vashishti Creek by vehicle ferry to Dhopave before driving to Guhagar Beach. Known for its long stretch of white sand, the beach is bordered by suru (casuarina) trees and offers plenty of space for walks along the shore. Its relatively quiet setting and local efforts to maintain coastal cleanliness make it a worthwhile stop on the Konkan circuit.

The Blue Flag recognition adds another reason to explore these beaches. The certification requires compliance with more than 30 criteria covering bathing water quality, waste management, environmental conservation, visitor safety, accessibility and environmental education. Lifeguard services, first aid facilities and responsible waste disposal are among the standards assessed. The 2026–27 season began on November 15, with the three additions bringing India’s total to 22 certified beaches.

Best time to visit: October to March

How to get around: Coastal road trip with vehicle ferry crossings at Bagmandale–Veshvi and Dabhol–Dhopave

Nearby attractions: Harihareshwar, Bankot Fort, Anjarle Beach, Dapoli and Gopalgad Fort