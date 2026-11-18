The safari is part of the larger Kevdi Eco Tourism Site, which offers accommodations for visitors wishing to extend their stay. Choose your stay between cottages, igloo-style stays and riverside tents, with the surrounding woodland providing opportunities for nature walks and birdwatching. The site’s dam reservoir is another stop worth exploring, particularly for visitors interested in wetland birds. With mobile network connectivity deliberately unavailable across the property, the destination also lends itself to a break from digital distractions.

Visitors can plan their safari around two daily operating windows: 9 am to noon and 3.30 pm to 5.30 pm. The afternoon slot is particularly suitable for those hoping to explore the forest as the day begins to cool. Reported vehicle charges start at ₹3,400 on weekdays and ₹4,000 on weekends. Since each vehicle accommodates up to eight visitors, it is worth checking the latest rates, availability and booking arrangements with the forest department before travelling. The new safari offers an alternative to longer wildlife trips to Gir, particularly for visitors exploring South Gujarat. A stay at Kevdi can combine a guided forest excursion with birdwatching, reservoir visits and an overnight experience amid the beautiful and green woodland.