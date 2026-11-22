As the idea of luxury evolves from conspicuous indulgence to a more considered expression of exclusivity, privacy, space, and authenticity are becoming its defining markers. Set just off Dubai’s Jumeirah coastline, Naïa Island captures this shift with an exceptional private island address, where open coastal landscapes, verdant surroundings and sweeping views of the Arabian Gulf create an atmosphere of effortless seclusion.

The island offers a rare sense of permanence and tranquillity along Dubai’s ever-evolving coastline. Its master plan embraces low-density living, expansive open spaces and organic landscape architecture, allowing nature to dictate the rhythm of life. The result is an enclave that feels wonderfully removed from the city’s energy, yet remains intimately connected to it. Opening in 2029, Naïa Island will offer an exceptionally limited collection of private land parcels, inviting discerning owners to create bespoke residences or seasonal retreats in complete privacy.

At the heart of its hospitality is the Middle East’s first Cheval Blanc Maison, comprising just 30 suites and 40 private villas. Bringing the celebrated maison’s philosophy of intimate, highly personalised hospitality to the island, the experience will centre on discreet service, bespoke dining, and thoughtfully curated wellness. Every detail is designed around individual preferences. From carefully nurtured native flora to seasonally inspired culinary experiences, every aspect of island life is envisioned around a deeper connection with its surroundings. More than a luxury residential or hospitality destination, Naïa Island represents a more thoughtful expression of exclusivity: one where space is the ultimate indulgence, privacy is inherent and the greatest privilege is the freedom to retreat.