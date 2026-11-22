There is something about a forest holiday that makes you reconsider the urgency with which you live the rest of your life. Perhaps it is the early morning chill, the unfamiliar sounds outside your window or the knowledge that, somewhere beyond the trees, a tiger is going about its business, entirely oblivious to yours. At The Golden Tusk in Ramnagar, Uttarakhand, the appeal lies in being close to the wilderness while retaining the comforts of a well-appointed resort.
Located in Dhela, on the fringes of the Jim Corbett landscape, the property offers a welcome change of pace from the city. Spread across landscaped grounds, with greenery softening its buildings, it has an openness that encourages you to slow down. There is room to walk, linger and simply enjoy the surroundings without having to be anywhere in particular.
This is not a remote forest camp where creature comforts are sacrificed for adventure. Accommodation ranges from rooms and suites to villas and luxury tents, offering different ways to experience the property. The tents, in particular, appeal to those who like the romance of an outdoor stay without giving up modern conveniences. After an early morning safari, returning to a comfortable room, taking a hot shower and doing absolutely nothing can be a pleasure in itself.
Of course, the main attraction is the proximity to Jim Corbett National Park. Setting out for a safari before daybreak has its own excitement. The air is cool, the light tentative, and every rustle in the undergrowth seems significant. A distant alarm call or sudden movement between the trees can set the heart racing.
A tiger sighting is the obvious prize, but the forest rarely obliges on demand. Some safaris yield little more than glimpses of deer and birds; others leave you talking about a single encounter for days. The experience lies as much in the anticipation as in the sighting itself. The resort's location in Dhela makes it a convenient base for exploring safari zones such as Dhela and Jhirna, subject to permit availability.
Back at the property, there is little pressure to fill the hours. The swimming pools offer a pleasant respite on warm afternoons, while the landscaped grounds invite leisurely walks. Recreational facilities cater to families, and the spa and wellness facilities provide an opportunity to unwind after an early start. Couples can enjoy an unhurried weekend, while families have enough space and activities to keep younger guests occupied.
What makes the resort work is the balance between adventure and relaxation. A safari holiday can be surprisingly tiring, with early mornings and long hours outdoors. Having a comfortable space to return to makes a difference. You can spend the morning tracking wildlife and the afternoon beside the pool, without feeling that you need to choose between the two.
The Golden Tusk is best suited to travellers who want a taste of the wilderness without committing to a rugged forest experience. Those seeking complete solitude or an immersive, back-to-basics stay may find it more resort than wilderness. And proximity to the forest, of course, is no guarantee of wildlife sightings.
Perhaps the real pleasure lies in discovering that the hours between excursions need not be filled with activity. You notice the changing light, linger over a walk and find yourself enjoying the luxury of having nowhere urgent to be. You may return from a safari without having seen a tiger, but the quiet afternoon that follows could prove just as memorable.
For a few days, at least, that is a luxury worth travelling for.
Distance from key points:
* Delhi – 289 km
* Indira Gandhi International Airport, Delhi – 277 km
* Dehradun – 229 km
* Jolly Grant Airport, Dehradun – 205 km
* Pantnagar Airport – 96.3 km
* Bareilly Airport – 162 km
* Ramnagar Railway Station – 12 km
* Kathgodam Railway Station – 56 km
Nearby destinations:
* Nainital – 76 km
* Bhimtal – 94 km
* Ranikhet – 111 km
* Naukuchiatal – 98 km
* Mukteshwar – 128 km