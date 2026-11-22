There is something about a forest holiday that makes you reconsider the urgency with which you live the rest of your life. Perhaps it is the early morning chill, the unfamiliar sounds outside your window or the knowledge that, somewhere beyond the trees, a tiger is going about its business, entirely oblivious to yours. At The Golden Tusk in Ramnagar, Uttarakhand, the appeal lies in being close to the wilderness while retaining the comforts of a well-appointed resort.

Located in Dhela, on the fringes of the Jim Corbett landscape, the property offers a welcome change of pace from the city. Spread across landscaped grounds, with greenery softening its buildings, it has an openness that encourages you to slow down. There is room to walk, linger and simply enjoy the surroundings without having to be anywhere in particular.

This is not a remote forest camp where creature comforts are sacrificed for adventure. Accommodation ranges from rooms and suites to villas and luxury tents, offering different ways to experience the property. The tents, in particular, appeal to those who like the romance of an outdoor stay without giving up modern conveniences. After an early morning safari, returning to a comfortable room, taking a hot shower and doing absolutely nothing can be a pleasure in itself.

Of course, the main attraction is the proximity to Jim Corbett National Park. Setting out for a safari before daybreak has its own excitement. The air is cool, the light tentative, and every rustle in the undergrowth seems significant. A distant alarm call or sudden movement between the trees can set the heart racing.