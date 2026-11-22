Take a stroll through the grand gateway at 103 Bhatiyani Chohatta and you enter a different world: that of Jhadol ki Haveli, a 300-year-old ancestral residence in Udaipur’s old walled city, now reimagined as Mewar Manor. Once upon a time, elephants passed through its gateway and stood ceremonially in the courtyard, giving the space its name, Haathi Chowk. Today, the white marble flooring, water fountains and balconies overlooking the courtyard offer a quieter welcome.

Its location is central. The City Palace is barely a two-minute walk away, Jagdish Temple takes just five minutes to reach, and the old city’s lakeside ghats, temples and heritage landmarks are all within easy walking distance. But the real pleasure lies in returning from those crowded lanes to the sleepy calm of a historic home.

For the Jhadol family, the haveli is more than an architectural inheritance. Its history is intertwined with the royal house of Mewar and generations of Rajranas. Among the family’s celebrated figures is Jhala Maan, who died protecting Maharana Pratap at the Battle of Haldighati in 1576. Animal motifs and natural textures adorn the haveli’s walls, reflecting its historical association with the Aravallis, the forests and royal hunting expeditions. The clan emblem, featuring tigers, a Trishul, the Sun, a pair of crossed swords and sacred fire, takes pride of place, symbolising its warrior lineage and Suryavanshi heritage.