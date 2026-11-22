Take a stroll through the grand gateway at 103 Bhatiyani Chohatta and you enter a different world: that of Jhadol ki Haveli, a 300-year-old ancestral residence in Udaipur’s old walled city, now reimagined as Mewar Manor. Once upon a time, elephants passed through its gateway and stood ceremonially in the courtyard, giving the space its name, Haathi Chowk. Today, the white marble flooring, water fountains and balconies overlooking the courtyard offer a quieter welcome.
Its location is central. The City Palace is barely a two-minute walk away, Jagdish Temple takes just five minutes to reach, and the old city’s lakeside ghats, temples and heritage landmarks are all within easy walking distance. But the real pleasure lies in returning from those crowded lanes to the sleepy calm of a historic home.
For the Jhadol family, the haveli is more than an architectural inheritance. Its history is intertwined with the royal house of Mewar and generations of Rajranas. Among the family’s celebrated figures is Jhala Maan, who died protecting Maharana Pratap at the Battle of Haldighati in 1576. Animal motifs and natural textures adorn the haveli’s walls, reflecting its historical association with the Aravallis, the forests and royal hunting expeditions. The clan emblem, featuring tigers, a Trishul, the Sun, a pair of crossed swords and sacred fire, takes pride of place, symbolising its warrior lineage and Suryavanshi heritage.
The family’s Aravalli legacy and royal hunting traditions inspire the interiors through animal motifs and natural textures
Preserving these stories while making the haveli function as a contemporary hotel was central to its restoration. Federico Fraternale, Head of Design at Taro Studio, who led the project, says the intention was to remain faithful to the architectural language of traditional havelis. Original stone flooring, decorative details and architectural elements were retained, while the newer wings borrowed from the same vocabulary. Even salvaged stone found a second life, with one piece now serving as a step beside a bathtub.
Such attention to detail makes the transition from heritage residence to hotel feel like an extension of the building’s life. The traditional Mardana and Zenana wings remain reminders of how the household was once organised, while the generous courtyards preserve the sense of openness that defines a haveli.
With 25 rooms and suites across four categories, Mewar Manor offers plenty of breathing space. The experience extends beyond the accommodation to a swimming pool tucked into one of the historic courtyards, a gym and a Kerala-inspired Ayurvedic spa. Morning sound-healing sessions, puppet shows and cultural experiences add to the sense of place. “Our intention was to honour the legacy of a historic residence while creating something truly meaningful for the future of hospitality in Udaipur,” says spokesperson Sanjivani Jain.
And perhaps that is what makes a stay here distinctive. Beyond the grandeur of its gateways and the history embedded in its stonework, Mewar Manor offers the pleasure of inhabiting a home that has witnessed centuries of change.